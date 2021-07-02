CASPR Releases New Song 'Duct Tape Lips'

New York-based alternative songwriter & recording artist, Caspr, has returned with his new song, "Duct Tape Lips," available now.

The brooding new song, produced by Andrew Watt (Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, JuiceWRLD) & Omar Apollo, arrives as a follow up to the artist's previous release, "Coke Nose," which was released in May.

"Coke Nose" is produced by Travis Barker (blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, jxdn) & Omer Fedi (The Kid Laroi, Machine Gun Kelly, 24KGoldn), and arrived alongside a polarizing music video directed by Richard Quintero. "Coke Nose" was praised by Office Magazine for its, "seamless blend of emo sentimentality, post-punk guitar lines and a bouncy pop-rap rhythm."

Over the past few years, New York artist Caspr (formerly known as PPG Casper) has been building a cult-like fanbase via Soundcloud drops, music videos and underground shows. It was only a matter of time before Travis Barker and Andrew Watt caught wind and helped shape Caspr's vision and sound to what you hear now.

A unique songwriter, artist and vocalist, Caspr draws inspiration from his experiences and environment which he formulates into intricate stories of heartache, love, loss, late nights, long days and the struggles of everyday life.

