Buzzing Trap Metal Insurgent Kill Dyll Unleashes New Single 'Paranoia'

After building up buzz as an independent phenomenon, Denver-bred masked trap metal insurgent Kill Dyll unleashes a new single entitled “Paranoia” out now on Second Estate / Warner Records.

On the track, a booming bass line perforated by urgent beeps provides the sonic backdrop as Kill Dyll infuses his venomous and vulnerable screams. He incinerates the boundaries between lo-fi, electronic, trap, and heavy metal and emerges from the shadows as an artist-to-watch and outlier you can't turn away from.

In addition to piling up tens of millions of YouTube views and playing shows with the likes of WHOKILLEDXIX, he has earned critical acclaim. On The Radar tapped him for a freestyle and his first unmasked sit-down interview.

Right now, he's plotting more music for 2024. Behind the mask, you'll find Kill Dyll's raw and real truth.

ABOUT KILL DYLL

Kill Dyll stands out as a trap metal artist who defies genre boundaries, seamlessly blending elements of hip hop, rock, and various subgenres. His distinct sound is marked by self-produced beats, self-directed music videos, and a unique touch in the form of handmade clothing, notably his character face masks.

Hailing from Denver, CO, Dyll's early exposure to his father's diverse music taste sparked his fascination with a wide range of genres, influencing his own musical experimentation and collaborations. Diving into the realm of Trap Metal, a genre characterized by the fusion of hard-hitting trap drums, powerful bass, lo-fi production, and metal-inspired vocal expressions, Kill Dyll attributes his artistic evolution to his upbringing in the digital age.

From his roots as a drummer to crafting his own beats, rapping over them, and shaping a persona he defines as "an artistic interpretation of ego in America," Kill Dyll has undergone a significant transformation. Inspired by a diverse range of artists such as xxTentacion, Kanye West, NWA, Bad Brains, Scarlxrd, and City Morgue, Kill Dyll has amassed a substantial audience, with millions streaming his music.

His reinvention serves as a testament to the possibilities that arise when one embraces self-belief and dedication. Continuously challenging himself, Kill Dyll is pushing the boundaries of his music, proving that anything is achievable in his ongoing artistic journey.