Bunt. Releases Debut Album LEVI DID IT

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Global dance artist BUNT. has released his debut album LEVI DID IT via Arista Records. The project arrives after BUNT. has amassed over 1.2 billion streams and sold over 400,000 tickets.

LEVI DID IT is both a celebration of the journey and a testament to the power of perseverance, capturing the idea that life is defined not by the destinations we reach, but by the people we meet, the risks we take, the mistakes we make, and the memories we create along the way. Years before commanding stages around the world, BUNT. was a food delivery driver in Germany with an unwavering belief in his dream of making music, even as others urged him to give it up. Now, with his 15-track debut album, the breakout DJ and producer comes full circle, transforming years of setbacks, sacrifice, and relentless determination into a deeply personal body of work that proves betting on yourself can pay off.

'I did it. Not in a way of 'look at me. I did it now,' just in the meaning of 'No. I kept going,'' says BUNT. about the album. 'And you should keep going too :) Everyone of us achieved and did a lot of great things already and we should be proud of that and celebrate that. I love you guys and can't wait for everything ahead of us.'

Building on the momentum of previously released singles 'TRIPPIN' and 'Spaces,' BUNT. brings the album's message to life with standout track 'Back to the Start,' an uplifting reminder that life's unexpected twists and turns can often lead to the most extraordinary destinations. Featuring an eclectic lineup of collaborators, including The Chainsmokers, The Temper Trap, Lauren Spencer Smith, JBS, Tom Odell, and Mapei, the 15-track project blends BUNT.'s Signature Sound with powerful vocals and deeply personal storytelling, exploring themes of self-discovery, resilience, and embracing the unknown. Bringing the album full circle, BUNT. closes with 'What If You Fly,' a fresh reinterpretation of The Temper Trap's iconic 'Sweet Disposition' that serves as a fitting final statement on the project's central message: the greatest rewards often come from taking a leap of faith and daring to chase your dreams.

The release marks a full-circle moment for BUNT., whose journey from struggling musician to global dance music sensation has been anything but conventional. After years of chasing his dream, facing financial setbacks and being encouraged to pursue a different path, he found his breakthrough in 2023 with 'Clouds,' which first gained traction after a December 2022 social media teaser generated more than 50 million TikTok impressions ahead of release. The song debuted at No. 15 on Billboard's Hot Electronic Songs chart and has since amassed more than 500 million streams. The following year, he released the aptly titled EP LEVI DON'T DO IT, a nod to the skeptics who questioned whether he should continue pursuing music. Now, with more than 1.2 billion streams and sold-out shows around the world, BUNT. delivers the ultimate response with LEVI DID IT, turning years of persistence into a defining career milestone.

The album arrives amid a landmark year on the road for BUNT. Following his Coachella debut, he brought his high-energy live show to major festival stages including EDC Las Vegas, Austin City Limits, Ultra Croatia, Electric Love, Lollapalooza South America and India, and SonneMondSterne. In New York, he sold out both an Under the K performance in May and his Pacha debut just six weeks later, drawing more than 20,000 fans across the two shows. He also recently performed for more than 100,000 in his native country Germany, his biggest shows yet. Central to that live success is his signature IN THE ROUND format, which places BUNT. at the center of the audience and transforms a traditional DJ set into an immersive, communal experience. His playful approach to performance has also taken him beyond conventional venues, with pop-up sets in unexpected locations including a car wash, a barbershop, a London pie shop and a Mexican lucha libre arena.

In addition to all the touring, BUNT. managed to find time to collaborate via remixes and collaborations with megastars the likes of Taylor Swift, Zedd, Kaskade, and Gryffin. He earned his first No. 1 at US Dance Radio with 'i need u,' following previous Top 10 hits 'Spaces' (No. 5) and 'Clouds' (No. 10). Named to Rolling Stone's Future 25 artists of 2026, BUNT. has sold more than 400,000 tickets over the past year through his immersive IN THE ROUND live experience.

Tracklist

1. TRIPPIN - Opera Edit feat. Mapei & Dan Whitlam

2. TRIPPIN feat. Mapei

3. Back To The Start

4. From Your Eyes feat. Damzz

5. Source Of Happiness

6. Nothing Lasts Forever feat. RØAM

7. I Will Find You

8. Silence feat. Oaks

9. Spaces feat. The Chainsmokers & Izzy Bizu

10. Best Day of My Life (BUNT. Version) (feat. Tom Odell)

11. LIEBE feat. JBS

12. One Two Police feat. Mo-Do

13. Stay feat. Lauren Spencer Smith

14. Bekkaa Outro feat. Bekkaa

15. What If You Fly (Sweet Disposition) feat. The Temper Trap

Photo Credit: Lewis Kortmann









Photo Credit: Lewis Kortmann

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