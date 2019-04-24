Buckcherry Announce November U.K. Tour

Continuing the support of their current record Warpaint, Buckcherry announce today their return to the U.K. for an eight show run in November. This tour will mark the band's second visit to the U.K., following their shows in February before the Warpaint album release in March.

The tour runs from November 1st through November 10th and includes an appearance at the Hard Rock Hell Festivalin Great Yarmouth.

Appearing as direct support on all headline shows will be U.K. band The Treatment, with Rocky Kramer opening all headline shows. VIP meet and greets for all shows, except Hard Rock Hell, are available at buckcherryvip.com.

BUCKCHERRY UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

November 1 - Tivoli - Buckley

November 2 - Engine Rooms - Southampton

November 3 - Sub 89 - Reading

November 5 - O2 Academy Islington - London

November 6 - Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool

November 8 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth

November 9 - Robin 2 - Bilston

November 10 - Tramshed - Cardiff





Related Articles View More Music Stories