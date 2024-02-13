Bryson Tiller Unveils Captivating New Single 'Whatever She Wants'

Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller celebrates his return to the music scene with the official release of his latest single and its accompanying music video, "Whatever She Wants," available now via Trapsoul/RCA Records. Initially featured on Bryson's mixtape "Slum Tiller Volume 2," which debuted in November, the overwhelmingly positive response from fans has spurred its official release.

Demonstrating his continuous evolution as an artist, Bryson Tiller showcases his growth in "Whatever She Wants." The enthusiastic reception during its mixtape debut prompted the decision to release this single officially on a Tuesday as part of his Tiller Tuesday series. This organic connection with his audience underscores Bryson's dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with his fan base.

Crafted by Bryson Tiller and Chris Mcoy, the visually stunning narrative of the music video immerses viewers in Bryson's world, unfolding a captivating storyline set against the backdrop of Miami's vibrant nightlife and unique strip club culture. The video commences with Bryson Tiller taking a girl shopping, symbolizing life's luxury and indulgence, departing from his past, and introducing a new facet of his personality.

As the night unfolds, the video transitions to Bryson and his friends turning up in the strip club, creating a celebratory atmosphere filled with energy and vivacity. This setting and storyline add depth to the video, giving audiences a glimpse into the artist's experiences and newfound perspectives since his last project.

In a statement, Bryson Tiller explains, "I didn't want this song or the visuals to be anything like what I've put out before. I was inspired by Miami's nightlife and the strip club culture for this video — a different side of me that I didn't know existed until I experienced this particular scene."

The "Whatever She Wants" single and accompanying video are compelling and visual testaments to Bryson Tiller's evolution as an artist. By venturing into uncharted territory, Bryson invites fans to join him on a journey that explores diverse dimensions of his creativity and personal growth.

Stay tuned for further announcements regarding this highly anticipated project.

image credit: Bryson Tille