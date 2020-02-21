Bryson Cone Releases Debut Album

Pastel Jazz Goth artist Bryson Cone is a songwriter/producer/mixed media artist based out of Portland, OR. Cone's music contains elements of '80s synth pop, psychedelic rock, glam rock and freaky new wave balladry. If Roxy Music formed a cover band that only played songs by Sade and The Cure, it probably wouldn't sound very much like Bryson Cone...but Bryson Cone would be obsessed with it.

After a successful initial launch of the single "Destination Nightmare," Cone is launching his debut full-length album, Magnetism. The album will be available on all digital platforms starting February 21: https://orcd.co/magnetism

Check out the video for the album's first single, "The Mirage" featuring a guest appearance by acclaimed experimental artist and frequent Cone collaborator Gary Wilson below!

Cone performs live with a full backing band featuring members Hannah Blilie (The Gossip), Ben Steinmetz (Kyle Craft), Thomas Mabus (Vexations) and Bambi Browning (Reptaliens).

Catch Bryson Cone on tour with Gary Wilson & Part Time!

FEBRUARY 21 - Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA

FEBRUARY 22 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

FEBRUARY 23 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

FEBRUARY 24 - Bunkhouse Saloon - Las Vegas, NV

Track List:

1. Devotion

2. Color Of Love

3. Desire

4. Stop!!!

5. The Mirage

6. Death To The King

7. Basiphobia

8. Forcefields

9. Nothing

10. Black Sand





