Brynn Elliott Shares New Single 'Terrified'

Singer-songwriter Brynn Elliott has announced today's release of her new song "Terrified," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Co-written with Paris Carney and Cameron Montgomery, the track is joined by an official visualizer, created by director Austin S. Winchell (Hayley Kiyoko, Marshmello x Roddy Ricch).

"I wrote this song about new love and all the complex emotions that accompany that experience," says Elliott. "There's such an excitement to being in a new relationship. There can also be feelings of fear based off previous relationships or experiences that maybe didn't go so well. Finding true love is about moving through those feelings of fear and finding someone who will love you in that complexity. That's where this song came for me."

"This song is also coming out on my parent's anniversary which feels so special. It's my mom's first anniversary without my dad as he passed away this year. I hope this song honors them and their incredible love story."

"Terrified" precedes a series of stunning upcoming releases from Elliott and comes shortly after the recently premiered "Breathe." Co-written by Elliott and producer Pink Sweat$, the touching track arrived alongside an official music video.

This summer saw the arrival of Elliott's new EP, CAN I BE REAL?, highlighted by the top 25 Hot AC hit, "Tell Me I'm Pretty." Recorded in Los Angeles and produced in large part by songwriting/production duo The Monarch (Kelly Clarkson, Nicki Minaj), the EP sees Elliott expanding on the thoughtful yet emotionally potent lyricism of her breakthrough 2018 debut, TIME OF OUR LIVES.

Watch the visual for the new single here: