Brynn Cartelli Shares Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Out of the Blue'

Acclaimed 20-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli has shared her highly anticipated debut album OUT OF THE BLUE. The album is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra. Cartelli is set to celebrate this morning with a special performance of her lead single “The Blue” in the 9am hour of NBC's TODAY.

On OUT OF THE BLUE, Cartelli shares, “This record has been four years in the making and even though I've been making music since I was 14, this moment somehow feels like the beginning. My favorite thing about being an artist, writing lyrics, producing music, creating treatments, or directing a visual, is when the inspiration strikes from somewhere almost divine. I like to think that the best songs fall from the sky, out of the blue.”

On OUT OF THE BLUE, Cartelli vividly depicts the complexities of relationships, leaving home, and finding purpose while standing on the precipice of adulthood. Crucial life events bookended its creation as she started the process during high school and finished by the time she settled into her life in New York, where she's now attending college.

Telling all the stories in between, Cartelli created OUT OF THE BLUE across London, New York and Los Angeles alongside Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, Ava Max), Keith Varon (The Aces, Travis Barker, Lexi Jade, jxdn), and Henrik Michaelson (Maisie Peters, DYLAN). For Brynn, blue embodies a myriad of meanings and emotions, running the gamut from sadness, sympathy, and sensitivity to inspiration, intuition, and imagination.

OUT OF THE BLUE includes Cartelli's recent singles “Boy From Home,” “Secondhand Smoke” and “Lucky To Love You,” the latter of which figured prominently in NETFLIX's Love Is Blind. “Secondhand Smoke” was released alongside a stunning self-directed music video, and saw a powerful performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as praise from PEOPLE, EUPHORIA and more. Cartelli paved the way for OUT OF THE BLUE with other fan favorites such as “Gemini,” “Girl Code,” and “Convertible in the Rain.”

OUT OF THE BLUE follows Cartelli's debut EP Based On A True Story which arrived to widespread acclaim in 2021. American Songwriter hailed it as a “marvelous debut,” and UNCLEAR christened it “a perfect collection of songs for your story arc.” Sweety High raved, “The collection of six raw, personal and stunning songs shows Brynn and her talents at their very best.”

Both projects showcase Cartelli's remarkable vocal range that impressed viewers nationwide when she was crowned the winner of Season 14 of NBC's The Voice. She emerged as the youngest champion in the show's history, and still holds this title to date. Along with garnering a subsequent nomination at the People's Choice Awards, Cartelli captivated audiences with performances on the TODAY Show, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

Last year Cartelli played a series of headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, and supported select dates on Adam Melchor's U.S. tour. She's previously shared stages with Kelly Clarkson, OneRepublic, Maroon 5, and labelmate Jake Scott.

Be on the lookout for more from Brynn Cartelli soon.