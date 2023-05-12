Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

On the heels of his latest fan favorite EP Serotonin, multi-platinum maverick Bryce Vine shares new single "The Kids Aren't Alright" today via Warner Records.

The track's breezy clean guitar underlines pensive observations about an overmedicated generation numbed by fear, anxiety, boredom, and trauma. Sung through his effortless flow, the words cut deep as he exclaims, "Ooh it's insane, there's a business in the pain," before delivering an arresting and addictive refrain, "Magic in a potion, fix it for the moment, but the kids are not alright." A choir of children fittingly joins him on the harmonies, offsetting the intensity with bright melodies.

Last month, Bryce welcomed with a rapturous response to his surprise appearance with Two Friends at Coachella. It served as the culmination of his unforgettable six-week headline tour, which sold out venues across the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. He also just guested on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out alongside Tamar Braxton and Keith L. Williams.

Everything just paves the way for more from Bryce Vine in 2023!

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Jun 16 Xfinity Center - - Mansfield, MA*

Jun 17 The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY

Aug 26 Breakaway Festival - Columbus, OH

Sep 14 Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

Sep 15 The Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON -

Sep 16 London Music Hall - London, ON -

Sep 17 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON -

Sep 29 Voyage Music Festival - Simpsonville, SC

* = w/ Two Friends