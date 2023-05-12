Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

On the heels of his latest fan favorite EP Serotonin, multi-platinum maverick Bryce Vine shares new single "The Kids Aren't Alright" today via Warner Records.

The track's breezy clean guitar underlines pensive observations about an overmedicated generation numbed by fear, anxiety, boredom, and trauma. Sung through his effortless flow, the words cut deep as he exclaims, "Ooh it's insane, there's a business in the pain," before delivering an arresting and addictive refrain, "Magic in a potion, fix it for the moment, but the kids are not alright." A choir of children fittingly joins him on the harmonies, offsetting the intensity with bright melodies.

Last month, Bryce welcomed with a rapturous response to his surprise appearance with Two Friends at Coachella. It served as the culmination of his unforgettable six-week headline tour, which sold out venues across the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. He also just guested on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out alongside Tamar Braxton and Keith L. Williams.

Everything just paves the way for more from Bryce Vine in 2023!

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Jun 16 Xfinity Center - - Mansfield, MA*

Jun 17 The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY

Aug 26 Breakaway Festival - Columbus, OH

Sep 14 Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

Sep 15 The Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON -

Sep 16 London Music Hall - London, ON -

Sep 17 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON -

Sep 29 Voyage Music Festival - Simpsonville, SC

* = w/ Two Friends



RELATED STORIES - Music

Joshua Bell to Release New Sony Classical Album Butterfly Lovers Photo
Joshua Bell to Release New Sony Classical Album 'Butterfly Lovers'

Joshua Bell’s forthcoming recording Butterfly Lovers features one of the most renowned works in the Chinese classical violin repertoire, the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto. Recorded with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) and conducted by Tsung Yeh, the work is a distinctive adaptation for an ensemble of traditional Chinese instruments.

ISLAND OF LOVE Release Self-Titled Debut Album Photo
ISLAND OF LOVE Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Produced by Fuzzbrain’s Ben Spence and engineered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor), Island of Love is an album full of songs that pinball back and forth between tones and styles, and make up one of the most refreshing and fun debut albums you’ll hear in 2023. 

Bishop Briggs Releases New Single Baggage Photo
Bishop Briggs Releases New Single 'Baggage'

Turning the page to a new chapter, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs shares a confessional new single entitled “Baggage”. Bishop also announces the arrival of her highly anticipated new EP, When Everything Went Dark.

Lil Durk Inspires With New Single All My Life Featuring J. Cole Photo
Lil Durk Inspires With New Single 'All My Life' Featuring J. Cole

Igniting another era, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer and multiplatinum superstar Lil Durk returns with a new single and music video entitled “All My Life” [feat. J. Cole] out now. Durk initially teased “All My Life” with a viral Instagram snippet that set the internet ablaze causing fans to yearn for the full release. Watch the music video now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'
Photos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City PremierePhotos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City Premiere
Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'
Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD