Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Release 'Silk Sonic' Album

It's the moment we've been waiting for all year: An Evening With Silk Sonic has arrived. Multiple GRAMMY® Award winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have finally dropped their debut album as Silk Sonic with help from special guest host Bootsy Collins. An Evening With Silk Sonic includes their three previously released charting hits "Leave The Door Open," "Skate," and "Smokin Out The Window" alongside 5 unreleased tracks.

The seeds of the collaboration were planted in 2017 when Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars toured together on the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. One late-night jam session on the road unlocked immediate chemistry. Just before the world slipped into quarantine, Bruno called Anderson: "Remember that idea we had back in 2017? Let's do it." One studio session grew into to a months-long collaboration, culminating in the "setlist of doom." Legendary Bootsy Collins christened Silk Sonic and came in as the "special guest host" for An Evening With Silk Sonic, their debut album.

Silk Sonic introduced "Leave The Door Open" in March 2021 alongside an official music video directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, which won Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. The track was followed by a hugely popular social media campaign, #LetSilkSonicThrive, which earned them a debut live performance at the GRAMMY® Awards (plus a powerful tribute to Little Richard) followed quickly by iconic live sets at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the BET Awards.

"Leave The Door Open" became Silk Sonic's first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10. In the meantime, their infectious jingle co-written and performed for SelvaRey Rum amassed widescale praise over the summer. The duo then coasted into their sophomore release of "Skate," which saw them glide into a second top 10 hit on Billboards Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as it debuted at #4 and began as the genre's best-selling song of the week. "Smokin Out The Window" arrived last week with Billboard noting how "Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars take it all the way back to the 1970s Soul Train era in the retro video. [It]finds them going through their choreo on an old school TV set while rocking wide lapel tuxedo jackets." An Evening With Silk Sonic is out now.

Listen to the new album here: