Bruce Dickinson UK & European Tour Dates Announced

Bruce Dickinson will continue touring with a run of European shows, alongside a number of festival appearances in Europe.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Bruce Dickinson UK & European Tour Dates Announced

Having set the rock and metal world alight in September with the announcement of a forthcoming solo album and Latin American tour dates, further details of Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project are REVEALED today.

The first single to be taken from it will be ‘Afterglow of Ragnarok', a dramatic and epic track that introduces the world not just to the music of the album but to the compelling narrative that forms the basis of The Mandrake Project.

It will be released on December 1st as a collectable vinyl 7” single, that includes an eight-page comic book. The single also features Dickinson's original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail', which first appeared on Iron Maiden's album The Book Of Souls in 2015.

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it's a heavy song and there's a great big riff driving it…but there's also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

Having already announced Brazilian and Mexican live dates for April & May next year, Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band – which features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O'Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria– will continue their touring with a run of European shows, alongside a number of festival appearances in Europe. The dates are below.

Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project European Tour

18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK
21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK
23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK
24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
26th May – L'Olympia, Paris, FRANCE
28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND
29th May – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, HOLLAND
1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY
3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA
5-8th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND *
5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN *
9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY
16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY
17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY
19 – 22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK *
24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY *
25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY
27 – 30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE *
30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY *
5th July – Ippodromo Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome, Rome, ITALY *
6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vicenza, ITALY *
9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY
13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA
16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA
19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY
 
* – festival performance
 
For more information regarding the tour click here
 
Dickinson previously revealed, “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I'm even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. As you can see, we're playing as many shows as we can, in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!”

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson's seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vancouvers CLONE Release New Glam-Inspired EP KNOCK OUT DROPS VOL. II Photo
Vancouver's CLONE Release New Glam-Inspired EP 'KNOCK OUT DROPS VOL. II'

Vancouver's CLONE releases their new EP 'Knock Out Drops Vol. II' on November 3, 2023. This glam-inspired rock & roll collage combines the swagger of 70s glam with the punch of early punk and contemporary pop vocals. CLONE challenges gender norms with lyrics from a woman's perspective.

2
Harmonica Player, Guitarist, Vocalist Enrico Granafei to Appear Every Wednesday In Novembe Photo
Harmonica Player, Guitarist, Vocalist Enrico Granafei to Appear Every Wednesday In November at Local 92 NYC

Enrico Granafei, a talented harmonica player, guitarist, and vocalist, will be performing every Wednesday in November at Local 92 in NYC.

3
Kiazi Malonga Announces New LP ZU DIA NGOMA with Single & Video Batéla Photo
Kiazi Malonga Announces New LP 'ZU DIA NGOMA' with Single & Video 'Batéla'

Oakland, California-based Congolese drummer, Kiazi Malonga, has announced his forthcoming LP, Zu Dia Ngoma, with the album's first single and video, “Batéla,” out today. The album, Kikongo for “The Voice Of The Drum,” is set for release on March 1, 2024 via Redtone Records.   

4
MASON Collective Join Forces With FLETCH On New Remix Of Tylas Water Photo
MASON Collective Join Forces With FLETCH On New Remix Of Tyla's 'Water'

MASON Collective and FLETCH team up for an exciting remix of Tyla's 'Water', bringing a fresh and energetic twist to the popular track.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN