Brown Bones Announces Self-Titled Album

Singer Songwriter Brown Bones announces his debut self-titled album due out late August! The album launches with the lead single "Arjanine," due out July 16th. The lead single is a gorgeous song that came from the ethereal plane and puts perspective on the adage time heals all wounds. Pre-save "Arjanine" here.



Brown Bones is the alter ego of the esteemed producer and multi-talented musician Andrew Moon Bain. Most known for his productions with Zion I Kings, Moon has also worked and collaborated with celebrated artists like Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Chronixx and Blakkamoore to name a few.



The self-titled album Brown Bones is a compelling and heartfelt compilation, and a page-turner of a record. Oddly familiar with inventive twists, each song is a chapter of its own accord and all together a true and beautiful saga. Rich in story and intimate folklore, Brown Bones pulls from an ancestral place, yet is laced with a new audio essence and lyrical magic. The singer songwriter and producer tips his hat to folk and indie traditions, but interweaves minimal, modern and electronic elements with an intoxicating freshness.



The new music speaks to every person and walks of life with compelling storytelling. Excellent standouts on the new album include "These Old Ghost" and "Takes One To Know One," both have music videos out now. Additionally, the lead single "Arjanine," due out July 16th, is a beautifully haunting new song and takes a deeper meaning as Brown Bones reflect, "the main inspiration for the song itself is great loss and the healing process afterwards. Trying to reconcile drastic life changes, losing and staying positive through that challenge." The new song highlights the multi-talent Brown Bones who is on guitar and vocals, Phillip Peterson (Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Portugal The Man, Maroon 5, Cashmere Cat) is on strings, and trombone, melodica and piano from Andrew "Drew Keys" Stoch (Common Kings, Shaggy).



Along with the new single, the album was self-produced and written by Brown Bones from his home studio in MA. Each song was written over time. Brown Bones pulls songs from a myriad of life experiences. Hitting on the nerve of painful losses, peaceful passages, twilight battles and passionate swells. Joining Brown Bones on the new album is a cast of renown players who bring to the forefront soulful intent and heartfelt narratives. As dreams manifest into notes, and imagery, the lyrics pull you into the powerful ether of imagination and understanding.



Brown Bones created the new music over the better part of the last decade. And it was over the last year during the lock downs when he pieced together the full album. The new album really hit its stride when he was able to perform his new music. Brown Bones recalls, "I have done 2 shows since lockdown. Simple, sit-down, listening rooms. One last December in the heart of it and one just a few weeks ago. Both sold out and the crowd was beautiful. It was awesome to be in a listening space for this chill music. Honestly it helped me put the album together how I wanted, focused and fluid." He continues, "So, I am grateful for slowing down. I produce music a lot for other people and it gave me needed time to be with myself and these songs. I feel strong about the project now and look forward to finding ways to share it and perform it live."



The self-titled, self-produced debut album is set to be released in August of 2021.