Brothers Osborne to Receive 2023 Angels Among Us Award at Annual Country Cares Seminar

GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne will be recognized this October with the 2023 Angels Among Us Award for outstanding commitment to the children and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The artists join a storied group of past winners including Randy Owen, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Lon Helton and Bill Mayne.

“What an amazing honor to receive the Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude,” said John Osborne. “We constantly find inspiration when spending time with the patients and families of St. Jude. Together with other artists and country radio listeners, we can make a difference in helping ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing the focus to be on helping their child live. It's an incredible mission, and we are grateful to be in a place to support such an amazing cause.”

John and TJ Osborne have been dedicated to the St. Jude mission throughout their career, first touring St. Jude in 2014, two years before releasing their first album. They have participated in the #ThisShirtSavesLives campaign, spent time with St. Jude patients, called in and attended radio events, provided auction items, and played at benefit concerts.

The chart-topping duo is slated to release their upcoming self-titled album on Sept. 15 via EMI Records Nashville. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners penned all 11 tracks of their fourth studio album, including the chart-climbing single “Nobody's Nobody,” which highlights themes of inclusion and acceptance. This new album ushers fans into a career-defining collection of songs that showcase the most vulnerable version yet of the adventurous Country band.

The brothers will receive the award at Country Cares for St. Jude Kids®, an annual gathering of music artists and industry professionals who lend their voice and platform to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude. This year's seminar takes place Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 on the St. Jude campus in Memphis.

Country Cares for St. Jude Kids® is one of the most successful music fundraising events in the United States with nearly 200 radio and music partners. Cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem, and the Country music industry helps to raise more than $45 million annually for St. Jude to help children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

