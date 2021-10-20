Brother. Releases New Album 'Volume III'

Brother. is an indie alternative band based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. Bringing together an eclectic sound of energetic bass lines, catchy soundscapes and heavy-laden harmonies, band members Chuck Emery, Nathan Standage, Erika Goodwin, Scott Knutson and Elias Pratt deliver an infectiously charismatic, laid-back sound.

Unveiling their third album, Volume III, the band have crafted a comforting yet melancholy release, where the lyrics and sound don't seem to quite match. Emery shares, "There are a couple of themes that recur throughout some of the tunes that are fun little easter eggs. A lot of the songs are lyrically sad but set to more upbeat music. We try to hint again at the sadness by throwing in a lot of descending instruments. Another theme is a lyric of mine that really resonates with me, "I never let you down so don't you forget me now". It was a lyric I used to throw into my older material but it is something that has never left me."

"EZ" is the result of wanting to put more honesty into their music and lyrics, creating something that felt fresh and modern while still staying true to their sound. Slow woozy drums and characterful chiming synths that run along the song, the dreamy vocals are soft and rich, floating effortlessly atop the fuzzy guitar and subtle, steady bass. The song's aura has a hazy, chilled-out atmosphere with an underlying tone of both acceptance and pain. Finding influence in the likes of The Neighbourhood and Porches, "EZ" takes a minimal approach, soaked in vintage synth sounds and an overall warm, easy indie vibe. The song is a reminder to slow down and recenter yourself, as everything will be alright in the end.

"Goodnight Girl" is described as their first official love song. Written about a spouse, the track touches on their deep love and ability to be a light for one another, no matter what dark times, surprises and travels lie ahead. The title "Goodnight Girl" was inspired by the married couple's goodnight routine, brimming with an appreciation for each other and reinforcing their love. Emery shares, "I wanted this song to not only be for my wife, but for everyone in love or in the process of searching for it. Love comes in many shapes and forms but when you feel it you know it's love. I hope everyone finds that person who they never have to say goodbye to."

"We're (Not) Alone" sees Emery questioning the existence of a God. Emitting an 80's tinged sound, the track features poignant, storytelling lyrics, inspired by the likes of Japanese Breakfast.

The five-piece band are no stranger to being on the road, having toured through the States, as well as London and Paris. Alongside the touring hustle and bustle, Brother. have had their music placed on popular TV shows including Teen Mom 2, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Nancy Drew.

