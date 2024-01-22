Brooks & Dunn Reboot For 2024 Tour

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announced today their forthcoming REBOOT 2024 Tour produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in West Palm Beach, FL on May 3 the Country Music Hall of Famers will hit the road for more than 20 dates across the United States and Canada, bringing their indelible energy to the stage following their wildly “don't miss” (Whiskey Riff) 2023 Tour.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, January 26 at 10AM local time at brooks-dunn.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive signed poster, VIP merchandise gift & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

Adding to the excitement, renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy and country hitmaker ERNEST will accompany Brooks & Dunn on the REBOOT 2024 Tour. Fans can expect electrifying performances from “country greats” (Dallas Observer) Brooks & Dunn with Fort Worth Star Telegram praising their show as “the dream of the ‘90s country was alive and well, successfully passed down to a new generation of singers and fans alike.”

REBOOT 2024 Tour Dates:

5/3 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/4 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

5/10 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP                                                 

5/11 Thackerville, OK — Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*^                                         

5/16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

5/17 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/30 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

5/31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

6/1 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/6 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

6/7 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/8 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

6/13 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post+

6/14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

6/15 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/20 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/21 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 

6/22 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

6/27 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC                                                               

6/28 Allentown, PA – PPL Center

6/29 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion                                               

8/10 Welch, MN — Treasure Island Amphitheater*^

*Lineup Varies

^ Non-Live Nation Date

+ On-sale Date TBD 

With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn's influence on today's country has never been in question.

Hits like “Boot Scootin' Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding "together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums.”

Their original “Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones” vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo's recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart's history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category and they hold the record for the longest running Country Music residency in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.brooks-dunn.com




