Brooklyn Trumpet player Zachary Durham moves listeners on new song October Blues. Durham or also labeled as "The Trumpet Kid" is a R&B recording artist from Brooklyn, NY. Following his last full length EP Mural it is clear to hear decades of inspiration across his past discography & this single. Durham is no stranger to the production side of things either, playing trumpet on records for notable artist as Taylor Bennett

"A moment of peace of mind, why it's so hard to find?" the Brooklyn trumpet player romantically sings over the playful & moving production of God Speed Records producer Blondci.

Looking forward, it is clear Durham is an important kind of artist to not only have in the industry, but also on our playlists. With a discography that makes you move & remind you of more intimate moments while listening.