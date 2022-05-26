Brooklyn Rock Duo Power Pose Announce Debut LP

Brooklyn-based rock duo Power Pose share anthemic, drum-backed first single "Honey," accompanied by a DIY, carefree video-an at-home dance party complete with playful colors and wigs as the duo jam together. In addition to the fiery single, Power Pose announce their defiant debut full-length album I'm Looking, out July 1, 2022 and available for pre-order now.

United by their friendship and shared sense of purpose, Jacqueline Bodley (guitar/vocals) and Kelly Rudman (drums) formed Power Pose in 2017. After overcoming several personal obstacles and the pandemic further delaying their creative process, they are finally here to introduce themselves. Through gritty guitar riffs and bold, emotionally evocative lyricism, Power Pose redefine womanhood and reclaim their agency and femininity as they blaze their own trail.

With a nod to Joan Jett's anthemic rock-n-roll style, "Honey" kicks off with a pounding drum beat that hammers through the song's core. The track's thumping rhythm, winding bass groove and infectious guitar riffs get your body moving. Sultry vocals give the tune a flirtatious, playful energy as the duo remains carefree, confident and unabashedly themselves.

Setting the tone in the opening verse, Bodley sings, "Saw it on TV / Did I waste my time / Cause it feels like I / Spent all my life / Taking what was offered me." The track sees the duo unwilling to settle, to get nothing less than what they deserve, and encourages listeners to do the same.

"The lyrics for "Honey" originated in a dark place, but the song transforms that darkness into something joyful and empowering," says Bodley. During 2018, Bodley struggled with health issues that led her to spend time at home, watching TV and feeling isolated from the outside world. Bodley continues, "When you aren't well, it's easy to lose confidence and feel disconnected from your physical self.

"Honey" is about someone living vicariously through the media they consume and plunging into fantasy to escape their reality. Ultimately, the narrator wakes herself up to reclaim her strength and sexual confidence. The song is about shaking off your insecurities and completely letting go. Its danceability celebrates the feeling of moving and connecting with your body."

Sticking to their roots, Power Pose had the track co-produced, recorded and mixed by Jeff Berner at Studio G in Brooklyn, New York and mastered by Alex DeTurk.

The video, made with an iPhone and shot, directed and edited by Bodley herself, allowed the duo to play with identity, blur reality and fantasy, and act out different personas. "Since the song is all about immersing yourself in fantasy, we wanted the colors and backdrops to feel over the top and indulgent, like stepping into a glittery photobooth or being the star of your own dance party."

Bodley continues, "The vibe is campy, flirty and totally unselfconscious. We also wanted to play with point of view and have some of the footage appear like it's coming through a broadcast, blurring the lines a bit between reality and fiction," says Bodley.

In addition to the single, the duo's full-length, commanding debut album I'm Looking will arrive July 1, 2022. Over the seven tracks, the duo finds a new approach to their womanhood as they explore themes like desire, agency, modern romance and everything in between. They are unafraid to confront emotions ranging from rage to carefree joy while they find strength in taking back their space and bodies.

Providing context about the forthcoming body of work, Bodley explains, "The tone of the album was heavily influenced by what was going on culturally at the time. MeToo was a huge part of the news when we first started writing music together, and there seemed to be constant think pieces being published that explored women's perspectives in unprecedented ways."

Bodley adds, "This got us thinking about our past experiences in a new light. The ways that women are socialized to approach desire and pleasure, the ways we are stereotyped and objectified, the ways that we are expected to behave and the coping mechanisms we develop to navigate social pressures. These were all themes that were simmering in our minds when we wrote these songs."

Feminist and fearless, Power Pose offer a gritty and honest point of view that brings catharsis during a time of reckoning.

Bold, bouncy and confident, "Honey," out everywhere now, allows Power Pose to assert themselves as they fiercely claim their space and reconnect with their bodies. In a time of a raging pandemic and reproductive rights in question, Power Pose feel reinvigorated and ready to bring forth their fresh perspective with their debut album I'm Looking, due out July 1, 2022 and available for pre-order now. Connect with Power Pose on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and stay tuned for more from the emerging duo.

With fiery vocals, edgy guitar hooks and hip-shaking rhythm, Brooklyn's Power Pose serves up 90's infused indie rock with a fresh feminist perspective. Inspired by emotionally evocative performers like PJ Harvey, Sleater-Kinney and Gossip, Jacqueline Bodley (guitar/vocals) and Kelly Rudman (drums) approach their songwriting with fierce candor. Together, this duo has crafted a brash, self-assured sound that commands attention.

Formed in the fall of 2017, Power Pose have built their strength from Bodley and Rudman's friendship and genuine connection. They have fun with the collaborative process and vibe off each other's energy, loosely banging out the first drafts of their songs in jam sessions to harness that kinetic momentum.

While working on their debut album, they encouraged and supported one another to experiment with new instrumentation and stretch their limits together. Bodley picked up bass and Rudman tracked layers of sampled percussion on her laptop to fill out their initially stripped down two-piece sound.

As two women who thrive outside the patriarchal norm, Bodley and Rudman share a feminist outlook that informs their art. Developing their voice against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, both felt energized to express their shared experiences and perspectives as women.

Bodley's lyrics are both an exploration of self and an examination of the ways that women must work to navigate their environments, from youth to adulthood. Feelings of isolation, desire, fantasy, escapism, and the urgent need to reclaim one's agency are woven into the fabric of their songs. Layered over danceable beats and driving guitar riffs, Power Pose brings this message forward with unyielding fervor and a heavy dose of rock and roll swagger. Their debut album I'm Looking is currently set for release on July 1, 2022.

Watch the new music video here: