Brooklyn-Based Band LAPÊCHE Debuts Spirit Bunnies (Remixes) EP

Brooklyn-based band LAPÊCHE and New Granada Records are excited to announced the digital release of Spirit Bunnies (Remixes) EP out today (stream / order). Spirit Bunnies sees LAPêCHE's 2019 EP, Spirit Bunnies remixed by some of the band favorite and most talented friends. Each artist offers different takes on the band's uniquely somber, yet catchy indie-rock.



The EP's lead track "Gracie" is remixed by Samuel Fogarino of Interpol. LAPêCHE's David Diem says, "Sam beautifully deconstructs and reconstructs the song underscoring themes of anxiety, tension, and release."



"Somewhat Similar" is remixed by Dave LeBleu of The Album Leaf, Mercury Program and Textual and the "Bottom Feeder" remix is created by Mark Rodriguez of Palatka, AKA NoCoding. Dave's composition honors the original, artfully unearthing the bare bones of the song while Mark serves up a bombastic take, producing the most dramatic offering of the three of the tracks.



Later this month LAPÊCHE will join post-hardcore vets, Chamberlain on a northeast tour. The tour will include shows at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 20, Cambridge's Middle East on April 21 and Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on April 22. Tickets for all shows are available now (order). LAPÊCHE is singer and guitarist Krista Diem, her husband and bassist Dave Diem, guitarist Drew DeMaio and drummer Richard Salino. The band fuses purposeful melody with sonic backdrops inspired by indie-alternative aesthetics and DIY ethics.



LAPÊCHE has toured with Jawbox (Dischord/Atlantic) as direct support and has previously played with J. Robbins Band, Torche, Russian Baths, Do Make Say Think, The Cave Singers, Erica Frias, Lauren Denitzio, Deadaires and more. They also performed at Sing Out Loud Festival (St. Augustine, FL) and The Fest (multiple occasions). LAPÊCHE's second LP, Blood in the Water received press coverage in Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise, Talkhouse (a conversation with J. Robbins) & more



The band is currently working on their next LP with Grammy-nominated Producer & Engineer Alex Newport (Death Cab For Cutie, City & Colour, At The Drive-In). Listen: Spirit Bunnies (Remixes) EP on All Digital Streaming Services Listen: "Gracie" (Remix by Interpol's Samuel Fogarino) at YouTube Photo Credits: Richard Salino