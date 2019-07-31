Brooke White Releases New Video INTO THE TREES

Brooke White has premiered a video for her new single, "Into The Trees" via Entertainment Tonight / ETonline.

The "Into The Trees" video features Brooke with her real-life husband driving through the canyons of Malibu. Brooke describes the track as her 'summer love' song. "It's about remembering exactly where you were when you had that real, first love feeling," she says. "The song you were listening to, what you were wearing, the smell of the air... that 'this is it' moment you never want to end."

Watch the video here:

"Into The Trees" was featured in a recent episode of this season's American Idol on ABC. The track follows Brooke's debut single and title track from her forthcoming album, Calico, coming out October 4th via Nevado Music / June Baby Records. Pre-order album and special merch bundles HERE

Rolling Stone says about 'Calico'... More than a decade after covering Carole King and Carly Simon on American Idol's seventh season, Brooke White offers up her own version of California country with "Calico." It's a blend of Nashville's neon-lit twang and Laurel Canyon's warm folk-pop, with White reveling in her self-made culture clash.

Brooke hosted a 90s Country special on Gimme Country Radio. The special will re-air Friday @ 12pm PT/2pm CT, and again on Tuesday, August 6th @ 4pm PT/6pm CT @ GimmeCountry.com

Brooke recently talked about "Into The Trees" and had her home featured on the popular home décor blog, A Beautiful Mess.





