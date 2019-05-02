Brooke Moriber Releases Brand New CRY LIKE A GIRL Music Video

With her brand new album "Cry Like A Girl" OUT NOW via iTunes, Spotify, and Deezer - Singer/Songwriter Brooke Moriber recently released her brand new Music Video of the same name!

WATCH: Brooke Moriber - Cry Like A Girl (Official Music Video)

In the video for "Cry Like A Girl", the idea is flipped on its head that girls are the weaker sex, weakened by their emotions, while boys are stoic and unemotional, and therefore stronger. In three parts, the lifelong relationship between childhood sweethearts is explored as the girl, a representation of Brooke, doesn't hold back expressing herself. She develops into a strong, self-sustaining young woman living her best life while the boy--whose stuck repressing his emotions and trying to be tough--is stunted and ultimately unable to connect or to grow up. Only when the boy finally allows himself to feel and connect, to emote and to "Cry Like a Girl" can he free himself to really be a man.

Central to the themes explored in the video, the full 11-track new album of the same name similarly delves into messages of self-discovery, empowerment, and overall growth explored in the single and video, which Moriber says embodies the collection as a whole. "It?s a statement about the strength that comes from embracing your emotions and allowing yourself to heal and grow. The making of this album was a journey of self discovery for me".

To celebrate the occasion, Brooke will also be taking the stage LIVE at Rockwood Music Hall - Stage 2 (196 Allen St, New York, NY 10002) on Wednesday, June 12th at 8:00PM. For tickets, VISIT: https://bit.ly/2XZvZD3

She'll also perform at the NEFCU presents 2019 Jones Beach Bandshell FREE Live Music Series on Saturday, July 20th at 8:00PM.

"Cry Like A Girl" is available now via iTunes, Spotify, and Deezer!

Get "Cry Like A Girl" at the Links Below:

iTunes

Spotify

Deezer

Brooke has been lauded for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation". A native New Yorker, Brooke began her singing career at the age of 8 by snagging a starring role on Broadway as Young Cosette in Les Miserables. No less than The New York Times has praised her acting ability as Brooke went on to star in six other legit shows as well as several roles on TV and in film. Brooke's remarkable ability to juggle her career as both a recording artist and an actor led to her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming as well as singing the National Anthem for the New York Knicks.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include