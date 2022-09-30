Brooke Annibale Releases New Album 'Better By Now'
The album is her label debut through Nettwerk Music Group.
Indie singer/songwriter Brooke Annibale released today her anticipated new album Better By Now. Her label debut through Nettwerk Music Group, Better By Now is a fearless collection of new songs where Brooke has both emboldened her sound as well as enterted a new phase of life.
Produced by Christian "Leggy" Langdon (Joseph, Amos Lee) and Matthew E White (Natalie Prass, Dan Croll), Better By Now features 10 blossoming indie-pop tracks that Brooke describes as a "spectrum of emotions." In her trademark layered approach, the Pittsburgh-born, Rhode Island-based artist reflects on love, anxiety, depression, and how two seemingly opposing forces can exist at once. "The album is basically half about falling in love and half about mental health."
Brooke's expressive and beautifully thoughtful songwriting creates a dreamy and enticing sonic landscape. She has been a favorite among music supervisors and featured in such media as Stereogum, Wall Street Journal, Billboard, NPR/World Café, Consequence, Paste, Under The Radar, American Songwriter and more. She has also shared the stage with artists like Mt. Joy, Iron & Wine, Lucius, and Rufus Wainwright.
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
10/08 - Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn
10/09 - Cambridge, MA @ Atwood's Tavern
10/20 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front Street
10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
10/29 - Warren, RI @ Imago Art Gallery
11/10 - Natick, MA @ TCAN *
11/11 - New York, NY @ TBA
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery *
11/13 - Washington, DC @ City Winery *
11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
11/18 - Cologne, DE @ Die Wohngemeinschaft
11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Barkett
11/20 - Hanover, DE @ House Show
11/22 - London, UK @ Grace
* with Liz Longley