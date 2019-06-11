Bronx, New York, Hip Hop Artist La'Vega Readies REMIX To 'No Bay-Bee'

The underground Hip Hop artist La'Vega is back at Quad Recording Studios in New York City making music at a feverish pace. Within one month the Dominican female MC released 2 singles; "All You" and "No Bay-Bee", and she also released a six track mixtape titled "For The Love". The most recent release is her single "No Bay-Bee" which is the 3rd track on her mixtape "For The Love". "No Bay-Bee" is quickly becoming La'Vega's most popular release of 2019, and it will probably be the choice for her first music video as well.

No Bay-Bee is so popular that it is rumored to already have a remix fully recorded and done, and it features a well known Hip Hop artist form New York city. We do not know exactly which artist is featured on the remix, but Regina from La'Vega's record label (MVB RECORDS) says that its a popular male Hip Hop artist from Brooklyn, NY. "No Bay-Bee" is one of the best songs on the "For The Love" mixtape, and it is clear why La'Vega and her team decided to remix the track to help push it further.

La'Vega is currently getting ready for her 'official' photo shoot of 2019, and she is also busy making new music. For more information on La'Vega, fans and media can visit her website: www.MissLavega.com





