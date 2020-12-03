Brix Gives 2020 a Proper Send Off with New Holiday Single 'Permission to Celebrate'

Today, indie pop singer/songwriter Brix (AKA Sophie Dupin) releases her original holiday single, "Permission to Celebrate." The song was written to remind listeners how important it is to celebrate something, however big or small that may be, during this unprecedented holiday season. Watch the video below.

Brix shares: "Every year I write some sort of holiday song, and this year I sat down to write and was like WTF just happened in 2020. Looking back at the year we've all had, I felt silly trying to write something cheerful. Then I realized no matter what, we're still allowed to celebrate. I hope this song can bring some joy to those who can't be with the ones they love, who've lost someone they love, or who just need a little holiday cheer."

Over the course of her career, Brix has written for various artists, placed songs in numerous commercials and films and completed music and lyrics for a musical theater production called POPSTAR. Her vocals and songwriting are featured on Hollywood Records' artist Cole Plante's song "Before I'm Yours" which topped the Billboard Dance Charts. She also sang with the band Passion Pit on Saturday Night Live.

In 2018, Brix released her debut EP Broken Vessel, which came to life after the loss of her father to cancer. Produced by Jay Levine and Tim Shrider, the five-song EP features Brix's acclaimed cover of No Doubt's "Just A Girl", which was placed in the official trailer for Disney's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms. Working with director Ben Tedesco, Brix created an official music video for "Just A Girl" that aims to empower women of all ages and inspire a method of positive change.

In May, Brix followed up this release with her emotional single "Call me naive, but I guess I thought if the world was ending, you would call," which was written at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine, following a break-up earlier in the year. Now, Brix has returned with her cheerful new holiday single, "Permission to Celebrate," available for streaming/purchase everywhere today.

Watch the video here:

