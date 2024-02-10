British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine

On, Thursday, March 7th, Bees Deluxe hits the stage at The Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem, NY.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

With copies of their new album, Hallucinate, packed between the bass drum and the guitar amp in their ancient van, Bees Deluxe is hitting the road for a whirlwind mini-tour to not only promote their new recording, but to share the unique sound they call "acid blues."

The band, fronted by British guitar phenom Conrad Warre includes Carol Band on keys and harmonica, Paul Giovine on drums and Jeff Lopes on bass. "There's nothing like spending five days on the road with your bandmates," says Giovine. "We sing along to obscure cassette tapes, share the driving and only stop for coffee and yard sales-always looking for a Stradivarius or a Les Paul."

On, Thursday, March 7th, Bees Deluxe hits the stage at The Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem, NY. They hit the stage at 10pm after a performance by the Ken Kobayashi Project.

On Friday March 8th, Bees Deluxe return to the legendary Jamey's House of Music in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. This is the band's third appearance at this intimate listening club. The venue is owned and managed by Renaissance man and veteran musician, Jamey Reilly whose career in the music business includes stints as a musician, audio designer and sound engineer for groups ranging from Aerosmith to Frank Zappa.

To honor their return to Jamey's, Bees Deluxe has produced a four-tune sampler of their last performance there and it, as well as their new LP "Hallucinate", will be available.

On Sunday, March 10, The North Jersey Blues Society presents Bees Deluxe at the Montclair Brewery as part of their Blues & Brews Live Music Series. The brewery is located in Montclair, New Jersey.

The band travels back to their home turf on Friday, March 15th with a performance at The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint in Medford, The Porch, has become the blues headquarters of Greater Boston serves up celebrated barbecue in Medford, Massachusetts.

On Saturday, March the 16th, Bees Deluxe heads back to New York City to play at Stitch Bar & Blues at 247 W 37th St, in midtown Manhattan. Excellent sound, top-notch cocktails and a devotion to presenting the best blues music make this club a favorite with Bees Deluxe and with anyone who appreciates the excitement and spontaneity of live performance.



