British Singer-Songwriter Our Man In The Field Releases 'How Long' From Album 'GOLD ON THE HORIZON'

Our Man In The Field, the musical pseudonym of British singer/songwriter Alex Ellis, releases “How Long,” the newest track from his upcoming album Gold on the Horizon, out November 3. Gold on the Horizon is the sophomore album from OMITF and finds Ellis musing on life and all its nuances. Pre-order Gold on the Horizon HERE.

“How Long” finds Ellis lamenting the lack of civility in the media, politics and in public life. He shares, “I'm more or less a glass half full kind of person so I usually feel content that however bad things get or however far away from my preferred position society moves, it'll pass and at some point, we'll move back towards the middle and it'll get easier. It seems like we've been waiting a long time for that now.”

Our Man in the Field is currently touring the UK, and additional dates are in the works. Shows are listed below and ticket info can be found on the website HERE. To be the first to know about shows, new music, exclusive items, and intimate correspondence from Our Man In The Field, subscribe to “The Field Report” Substack HERE.

Produced and mixed by Tucker Martine (Modest Mouse, Rosanne Cash, case/lang/veirs), Gold on the Horizon was recorded in December 2021 at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, OR.

The album features 11 songs that range from the raw and barren in “Come Back To Me” – which showcases Ellis's soulful vocal harmonies and a sparse arrangement of acoustic guitar and pedal steel – to the spacious mirror ball slow-dance of “Go Easy,” and a full and striding desert noir feel of horns, backup vocals, and baritone guitar through the album opener “Feel Good.” What informs Ellis and Gold on the Horizon is a lifetime of inspiration and the creative space to “wait for something magical to happen.”

Our Man in the Field UK Tour Dates

October 14 – Malmsbury, England – The Kings Arms

October 21 – Newbald, England – Newbald Village Hall

November 11 – Hollycombe, England – Hollycombe Home Farm

November 25 – London, England – The Slaughtered Lamb Show 1 – 6:30pm

November 25 – London, England – The Slaughtered Lamb Show 2 – 9:00pm

February 11 – Sheffield, England – Greystones

February 12 – Birmingham, England – Kitchen Garden Cafe

February 13 – Oxford, England – The Jericho

February 15 – Manchester, England – Gullivers

February 16 – Glasgow, Scotland – Glad Cafe

February 17 – Newcastle, England – The Cluny

February 18 – Saltburn, England – Theatre

February 19 – Hebden Bridge, England – Trades Club