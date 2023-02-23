Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Britain's Got Talent Finalists 'The D-Day Darlings' Announce New Single

They will also be embarking on a UK 24 date tour in April/May/June 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The D-Day Darlings, the UK's premier wartime inspired singing group and Britain's Got Talent Finalists (2018) - have announced the release of their new single 'I Vow To Thee My Country' which features the group's stunning singing harmonies on April 23rd, 2023 to celebrate the King's Coronation. They will also be embarking on a UK 24 date tour in April/May/June 2023.

Joining The D-Day Darlings on selected dates of the tour will be Britain's Got Talent winner (2019) war veteran Sergeant Major Colin Thackery, young trail blazers The D-Day Juniors - a group of performers aged between 6-17 year-olds and the newly formed The Brand New Voices Choir - a vibrant community of people from Birmingham - which was founded by lead singer Katie Ashby - The D-Day Darlings.

TOUR DATES

APRIL 2023

29 - Verwood, Verwood Hub

MAY 2023

2 - Eastleigh, Concorde Club

3 - Corby, The Core

4 - Leeds, City Varieties

8 - Clacton-On-Sea, Princes Theatre

10 - Christchurch, Regent Centre

11 - Redhill, Harlequin Theatre

13 - South Shields, Customs House

14 - Tamworth, Assembly Rooms (Colin Thackery & The D-Day Juniors)

17 - Lancaster, The Grand Theatre

19 - Aldershot, Princes Hall (Colin Thackery)

21 - Eastbourne, Royal Hippodrome (Colin Thackery & The D-Day Juniors)

24 - Dundee, Whitehall Theatre

25 - Arbroath, Wester Memorial Theatre

26 - Darlington, Hippodrome (Colin Thackery & The D-Day Juniors)

28 - Coalville, Century Theatre (The D-Day Juniors)

JUNE 2023

4 - Dunstable, Grove Theatre (The D-Day Juniors)

6 - Wimborne, Tivoli Theatre

8 - Weymouth,Pavilion Theatre

11 - Isle Of White, Medina Theatre (The D-Day Juniors)

14 - Hunstanton, Princess Theatre

16 - Haverhill, Arts Centre

17 - Halesowen, Cornbow Hall (Colin Thackery& The D-Day Juniors)

21 - Hoddesdon, The Spotlight

22 - Chesham, Elgiva Theatre (Colin Thackery)

Tickets on sale now from the venues direct or here.

Ticket prices from £19-£25

On Stage at 7.30 pm except for Isle Of White and Hunstanton at 2.00pm.

Verwood, Leeds, Redhill, South Shields, Lancaster, Dunstable and Hoddesdon at 2.30pm.

Corby at 7.00pm

Eastleigh at 8.00pm

Tamworth, Coalville at 2.30pm and 7.30-pm



