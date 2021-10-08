Bristol To Memory Debuts Anthemic New Single 'Breathe'

After a year that has seen the world beaten down, rock band Bristol To Memory is here to pick listeners back up. The band has today shared their empowered new single "Breathe," streaming now.

On the new song, they share: "We wrote "Breathe" as a fight anthem during lock down, knowing we had something to say about getting back up and fighting through dark times, we wanted to write something larger than life and push ourselves further than we've ever gone."

Additionally the band has announced that they will be headlining The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, November 19th. Support includes Slowtrip, Tiny Stills, and The Dilfs.

Bristol To Memory is an American rock band based in Southern California. Combining elements of alternative rock, emo rock, pop, and punk. Their name originates from the cross streets in Santa Ana where frontman Rory O'Connell, brother/bassist, Kealan O'Connell, and their childhood friend, drummer, Alex Buster, grew up.

Rounded out by Daniel Wonacott (Finch) Bristol To Memory is now stronger than ever. Their musical compositions and collaboration evoke a feeling of nostalgic excitement with their dynamic guitar progression, thrilling choruses, and poetic lyrics.

Listen to the new song here: