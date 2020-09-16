Brian May and Sam J. Jones React to THE LONELY ONES Reimagined Version of Queen's Classic 'Flash'

See the video below!

Hard rock band The Lonely Ones released their reimagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash" in July of this year. The song/video has been met with rave reviews including those of Brian May (Queen) and Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon, The Highwayman). The band will be releasing a brand new song titled "Real Big Trouble" on September 25, 2020.

Brian May was quoted as saying, "What a fantastic cover ! I didn't realise they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent !"

Sam J. Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for everyone of us, from the 1980's to right now!"

Even though it was originally recorded in 2019, the band decided that this was the opportune time to release their heroic cover inspired by one of the most relevant rock bands from past and present times.

"We recorded Flash in 2019 - a pretty dark year for the four of us on all fronts. Our original musical output reflected that darkness so recording a cartoonishly triumphant, heroic cover song seemed like a good counter-balance. Fast forward to spring 2020 and the impending COVID-19 Stay at Home order. With limited time and help from some fans we got our friends together to film a music video while we were still able. It's July now and, with the future more unclear than ever, it seems like the perfect time to release the most positive song we have.

I hope you enjoy it. Flash/The Hero. A Queen Cover" says the band.

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One" debuted in March of 2020.

Listen to the cover here:

