Brian Fallon Announces New Album, Releases First Song

Brian Fallon has released his new single "You Have Stolen My Heart," available today at all digital music retailers and streaming services. "You Have Stolen My Heart" heralds Fallon's eagerly awaited new album, LOCAL HONEY, due via his own label Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers on Friday, March 27. The album is available for pre-order today and comes with a download of "You Have Stolen My Heart."

"'You Have Stolen My Heart' is my most direct attempt at a love song," says Fallon. "I wanted a song that wasn't aware of what it was or wasn't, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song."

LOCAL HONEY marks Fallon's third solo album and first new LP in two years, following 2018's critically acclaimed SLEEPWALKERS. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Peter Katis (The National, Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, Frightened Rabbit), the album sees the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter melding myriad strains of American music with contemporary consequence, ambitious energy, and seemingly infinite lyrical power. Songs like "21 Days," "Horses," and the crystalline "Hard Feelings" offer a deeply personal glimpse into Fallon's everyday world, revealing universal truths through hard-earned insight and unflinching honesty.

"Every single song is about right now," says Fallon. "There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it."

LOCAL HONEY will be the first album released by Fallon's own record label Lesser Known Records. The label was launched in partnership with Nashville-based distributor Thirty Tigers (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, John Prine) and reflects the embrace of the DIY spirit that Fallon has shown throughout his career.

Fallon will celebrate LOCAL HONEY with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin March 12 at Wilmington, DE's The Queen and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Additional tour dates to be announced in the new year.

Fan presales for all North American dates begin tomorrow, Wednesday, December 12 at 12 pm (local) with password LOCALHONEY. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 am (local).

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

WORLD TOUR 2020

MARCH

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

21 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

22 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

24 - Atlanta, GA - Big Sky Buckhead

25 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

29 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Town Hall

3 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

4 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega

25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand

26 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

27 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

28 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

30 - Nurnberg, DE - Löwensaal

MAY

1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

2 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

3 - Vienna, AT - Arena

5 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

7 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

8 - Madrid, ES - Sala But

9 - Navarre, ES - Estaciones Sonoras

11 - Paris, FR - O'Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

13 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

15 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

17 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

23 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

