Brian Falduto Releases Cover of Dolly Parton's 'Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That'

(Nashville, TN): Brian Falduto releases his cover of Dolly Parton's "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That."

You can listen to the single here.

Brian Falduto's latest musical endeavor is a spirited and infectious cover of Dolly Parton's classic hit, "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That." As a celebrated LGBTQ+ artist, Falduto brings not only his vocal skill but also a distinctive sense of authenticity to the track. His interpretation of the lyrics transforms the song into an even more fun and flirty anthem.

Selected as "one of the 20 most influential, outspoken, and optimistic individuals on the planet" by PrideLife Magazine, Brian Falduto came into prominence after playing the role of Billy, nicknamed Fancy Pants by Jack Black, in the cult classic film School of Rock. His participation in the film had a major impact on his coming of age, having been so publicly visible as different but yet too young to come to terms with his sexuality. "My story is one of what happens when we try to label something we don't understand to avoid our own discomfort," says Brian, a now out-&-proud LGBTQ+ artist & advocate. He has traveled the country performing and speaking at Pride events, sharing himself vulnerably and offering hope to countless young people.

Brian has been featured with Rolling Stone, Out Traveler, CMT, The Academy of Country Music, PEOPLE, and more.

From the first note, Falduto's energy is palpable, infusing the cover with a sense of joy that is both contagious and invigorating. The choice to tackle a Parton hit is no small feat, yet Falduto rises to the occasion, paying homage to the iconic queen of country while adding his own vibrant twist.

Dolly Parton's "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" weaves a narrative of surprise and vibrant emotions as an ex-lover makes an entrance. Visualize it - cowboy boots, snug jeans - a scene is set for all. the. drama.

Now, enter Falduto, delivering his cover of the single, giving higher energy to the narrative, playing with a more upbeat, doo-wop-inspired vibe. In the first verse, he skillfully details the dreamboat's arrival, capturing the essence of a country-western romance. It's not just lyrics; Brian conveys how Dolly felt, whisked through a whirlwind of unexpected emotions. Why did his old flame choose this alluring appearance? Brian's cover adds a playful new landscape to a beloved country classic, making us groove even more to the rhythm we loved before.

"One of my favorite things to do as an artist is cover songs; it's a great opportunity to put some familiar music in a setlist while showcasing my influences and letting people know a little more about the music that resonates with me. Deciding on a song to release as a cover was a tough choice, but this Dolly Parton tune felt like it fit my current project best. Much like my other music, it's fun in a tongue-in-cheek kind of way but also earnest at the same time. Plus, it has great energy and is great to sing along to! I'm excited for everyone to hear my spin on this country classic." - Brian Falduto

WHY'D YOU COME IN HERE LOOKIN' LIKE THAT

Production by Brett Castro

Mixing by Daniel Neiman

Mastering by Gabi Grella