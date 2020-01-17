Brian Dunne Announces New Album

Brian Dunne has announced the April 10 release of his independent new album Selling Things, which was produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Nick Hakim, Caroline Rose, etc). Representing a period of personal and artistic growth for the Brooklyn singer/songwriter, Selling Things offers a bolder, more direct approach as it pushes Dunne's sound further into indie/pop territory. Along with the announcement, Dunne has also released a poignant, harmony-rich new song featuring Caroline Spence called "Walk Me Home", which finds the narrator overcoming their own fear for a shot at human connection.

"'Walk Me Home' is about seeking connection at the end of the world, which I hope does not occur before this song comes out," says Dunne. "It was inspired by a melted and warped cassette tape of Eddie And The Cruisers that I discovered during my childhood and had a profound and damning effect on me."

Brian Dunne has a knack for crafting sharply introspective, clever lyrics wrapped in a dark humor that never takes itself too seriously. The new album expands on his previous work, with more dynamic, captivating melodies paving the way for vivid character studies that showcase his cinematic eye for detail. Drawing on a difficult year spent wrestling with mental health and an existential crisis, Selling Things strikes a balance between apathy and anxiety, brilliantly illustrating the feelings of both losing control and gaining clarity. From the opening track "Harlem River Drive", which turns a traffic stop into a metaphor about being present, to "Nothing Matters Anymore", a wryly self-aware survey of life in post-truth America, Dunne demonstrates how seemingly mundane life moments can actually have a lasting impact.

"The songs on this album don't come with a lot of resolution," explains Dunne. "As a writer, your instinct can be to try and wrap things up in neat little bows and promise everybody that everything's going to be alright, but that just didn't feel real to me."

With two full-length albums and one EP, Brian Dunne's raw, honest storytelling and powerful vocals have received widespread praise from fellow artists and press alike. He has flown under the radar for years, building a dedicated grassroots following while crisscrossing the country on tour, garnering frequent airplay on SiriusXM, and performing with everyone from Cat Power and Dylan LeBlanc to Rosanne Cash and Lee Ann Womack. Dunne's latest release marks a major step forward, as he embarks on a new chapter and expands his sound while continuing to deliver an earnest look at the world around us.





