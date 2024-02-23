Brett Landin Releases New Single 'Leaving Boots'

Dallas based singer / songwriter Brett Landin released her first single of the year “Leaving Boots,” available on all streaming services HERE. The song was produced by Nashville legendary producer Christopher Harris (Reba McEntire, Amy Grant).

Most recently she released the single “Slow Dance in the Kitchen.” Her debut single released last year, “Small Town Girl,” earned places on top Spotify playlists such as “Fresh Finds Country” for four weeks straight following its release.

Having recently played shows at LA's famous Troubadour, the prestigious Beachlife Ranch Festival and NYC's Rockwood Music Hall, Brett plans to release more music and play more live shows to be announced soon.

About “Leaving Boots,” Brett says: “Leaving Boots was co-written with Leslie Satcher. We were playing with the idea with toying with Nancy Sinatra's “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'”and putting our own female-power spin on it. Yes, boots were made for walking but when a relationship doesn't serve you- you better use them for leaving and strut on out of there!

Brett is a Southern-raised singer-songwriter breaking into country music with her powerful sound and honest storytelling. Originally from Dallas, her musical stylings and lyrics hold space for an authenticity that fills in the gaps of the current country genre. Her music delves into the heart-warming and heart-breaking realities of what it means to navigate life, loss, and love.

Through each line, each verse, each chorus, she invites us to share in her personal journey through raw lyrics that resonate through her smoky vocals. The sound and impact of her voice has led her to be compared to the likes of country's contemporary and classic great female artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Lee Ann Womack. Brett recently graduated from the University of Southern California.