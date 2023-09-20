Brent Faiyaz Releases New Single 'WY@'

Currently, he has wrapped up the North American leg of his 2023 worldwide headline tour, F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland.

Kicking off what promises to be a monumental era, multiplatinum R&B iconoclast, style icon, and entrepreneur Brent Faiyaz returns with a brand-new single entitled “WY@”. It notably stands out as the follow-up to his chart-topping epic album, WASTELAND, which has tallied over 1 billion streams worldwide and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

﻿“WY@” showcases his evolution yet again. A funky bassline undercuts the track’s laidback bounce. Flashes of falsetto line his verses as he leans into the pocket. The hook instantly captivates as he promises, “This time I’ll be through for real.” It’s got soul, spirit, and style—just like everything he does. It also pops off as an irrefutable and inimitable banger. 

Currently, he has wrapped up the North American leg of his 2023 worldwide headline tour, F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland.  Next up, he touches down in Europe, stopping in London, Milan, and Berlin before coming to an end on November 20 in London, UK. In addition, the December 5 and 6 shows have been added as a reschedule to the Los Angeles tour dates. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Speaking to his expanding influence across every facet of culture, the NFL just tapped Brent for a very special campaign in honor of its 104thSeason. He and the NFL broke the news on social media with a picture of the script and a note from the league.

The next season for Brent Faiyaz will be groundbreaking.

TOUR DATES:

10/16 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 - Manchester, UK -  O2 Apollo 

10/21 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow 

10/23 - Birmingham, UK -  O2 Academy 

10/25 - London, UK -    Eventim Apollo 

11/1 -   Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

11/3 -   Stockholm, Sweden -  Banankompaniet 

11/5 -   Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega 

11/8 -   Oslo, Norway -  Rockefeller Music Hall 

11/10 - Berlin, Germany -  Tempodrom

11/12 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique 

11/14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

11/17 - Cologne, Germany -  Palladium

11/19 - Paris, France -  Elysee Montmartre

11/20 - London, UK -  Eventim Apollo

12/5 -   Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre

12/6 -  Los Angeles, CA -  YouTube Theatre

ABOUT BRENT FAIYAZ:

Not only a powerhouse vocalist and precise producer, but also a style icon and visionary, Brent Faiyaz unapologetically and undeniably remains an iconoclast through and through. He has never followed; he’s only led. In his wake, he has generated billions of streams, sold out countless shows, and earned a procession of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold singles.

However, he overtook the mainstream with his album WASTELAND in 2022, capturing #2 on the Billboard 200 and shaking the culture to its core in the process. Once again, he looks ahead in 2023 with a massive partnership with UnitedMasters for a first-of-its-kind creative agency and much more to come. Breaking the mold at every turn, Brent Faiyaz will be the ultimate enigma now and forever.



