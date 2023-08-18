Brent Cobb Releases New Single 'When Country Came Back To Town'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb has released his brand new song, ‘When Country Came Back to Town’, alongside an official music video. A journey through Cobb’s own career, the song reflects on the recent evolution of country music and pays respect to many of Cobb’s peers and collaborators. Watch/share the music video, directed by Jace Kartye, below!

Reflecting on the song, Cobb shares, “I got started professionally in a time between two worlds. On one side, listeners were mostly still only exposed to new music through the radio. CDs still sold. Myspace was an infant. It wasn’t easy for independent artists, especially independent country artists, to be heard.

“There were a lot of label heads who had pretty much checked-out after 30 years of a career through the 80s and 90s but were still running the show. On the other side, streaming was becoming the new norm and was as threatening as it was hopeful for songwriter/singers like myself, who didn’t fit any music business executives of that time’s mould for what would work. I was fortunate enough to experience first-hand the rise of artists like myself, considered to be outside of the mainstream radio market. I’ve made a lot of music and met a bunch of friends along the way. ‘When Country Came Back To Town’ is about that first wave of people in my time. My people.”

‘When Country Came Back to Town’ is the latest song unveiled from Cobb’s anticipated new album, Southern Star, which will be released September 22 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, Cobb has shared two additional album tracks: ‘Patina’ and ‘Southern Star’, of which Rolling Stone proclaims, “Few artists embody the South quite like Brent Cobb,” while American Songwriter praises, “a down-home and heartfelt tune.”

Produced by Cobb (his first self-produced album) and recorded at Macon’s famed Capricorn Sound Studios, Southern Star is a love-letter to Cobb’s southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Across these ten tracks, featuring local Georgia musicians, Cobb finds beauty in the small moments, as he explores seemingly simple themes with his signature southern electric sound and lyrical depth.

Of the album, Cobb reflects, “You know how when you’re growing up, you’re told that if you ever get lost out there, look for the northern star to help find direction back home? Well, I’m from Georgia. So, I always look for the southern star. This album, the songs, the sounds… it’s all a product of where I’m from both musically and environmentally. Historically and presently that place also happens to be the same place that cultivated a good many of the most influential artists in the whole world of music. Music as we know it would not exist without the American south. It’s funky and sentimental. It’s simple and complex.”

Based in Ellaville, Georgia, Cobb has released four albums to date including his 2022 debut gospel record, And Now Let’s Turn To Page…, and 2020’s Keep ‘Em On They Toes, which led Rolling Stone to call him, “an enlightened figure, blessed with the gift of finding purpose and meaning in the smallest of details.” Additionally, Vice declared, “as strong of a songwriter as ever” and American Songwriter proclaimed, “With Keep ‘Em On They Toes…the philosophical songwriter/artist arrives.”

In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is also an esteemed songwriter with cuts by Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Hailey Whitters, Whiskey Myers and many more. He also released his first children’s book, Little Stuff, in 2021, which was written as a reflection on what’s truly important in life and was inspired by Cobb’s song of the same name from his album, Keep ‘Em On They Toes.

photo credit: Jace Kartye