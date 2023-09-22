Brent Cobb Releases New Album 'Southern Star'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb’s anticipated new album, Southern Star, is out today via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers.

Produced by Cobb (his first self-produced album) and recorded at Macon’s famed Capricorn Sound Studios, Southern Star is a love-letter to Cobb’s southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia.

Across these ten tracks, featuring local Georgia musicians, Cobb finds beauty in the small moments, as he explores seemingly simple themes with his signature southern electric sound and lyrical depth.

In celebration of the new music, Cobb will kick off his extensive headline tour next week, which includes shows at Austin’s Parish, Dallas’ Studio at The Factory, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Cambridge’s The Sinclair, Lexington’s The Burl, Atlanta’s Terminal West, Macon’s Hargray Capitol Theatre (sold out) and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Of the album, Cobb reflects, “You know how when you’re growing up, you’re told that if you ever get lost out there, look for the northern star to help find direction back home? Well, I’m from Georgia. So, I always look for the southern star. This album, the songs, the sounds… it’s all a product of where I’m from both musically and environmentally. Historically and presently that place also happens to be the same place that cultivated a good many of the most influential artists in the whole world of music. Music as we know it would not exist without the American south. It’s funky and sentimental. It’s simple and complex.”

Based in Ellaville, GA, Cobb has released four albums to date including his 2022 debut gospel record, And Now Let’s Turn To Page…, and 2020’s Keep ‘Em On They Toes, which led Rolling Stone to call him, “an enlightened figure, blessed with the gift of finding purpose and meaning in the smallest of details.” Additionally, Vice declared, “as strong of a songwriter as ever” and American Songwriter proclaimed, “With Keep ‘Em On They Toes…the philosophical songwriter/artist arrives.”

In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is also an esteemed songwriter with cuts by Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Hailey Whitters, Whiskey Myers and many more. He also released his first children’s book, Little Stuff, in 2021, which was written as a reflection on what’s truly important in life and was inspired by Cobb’s song of the same name from his album, Keep ‘Em On They Toes.

BRENT COBB CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 28—Houston, TX—Last Concert Cafe

September 29—Austin, TX—Parish

September 30—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory

October 1—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Brewery

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour

October 4—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades

October 8—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

October 9—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Spokane, WA—District Bar (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Columbia Falls, MT—The Coop

October 14—Bozeman, MT—The Rialto

October 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre

October 17—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

October 18—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads (SOLD OUT)

October 20—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

October 21—Loudon, TN—Windy Hill Farm and Preserve

November 2—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

November 3—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

November 5—Washington, DC—The Hamilton Live

November 6—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

November 7—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

November 8—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall

November 10—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café

November 11—Wyandotte, MI—District 142

November 12—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

November 15—Birmingham, AL—Saturn

November 16—Chattanooga, TN—Barrelhouse Ballroom

November 17—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

November 18—Macon, GA—Hargray Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 30—Lexington, KY—The Burl

December 1—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

December 2—Lake Wales, FL—Orange Blossom Revue

December 6—Akron, OH—Akron Civic Theatre

December 8—Fort Wayne, IN—Embassy Theatre

December 9—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center

photo credit: Jace Kartye