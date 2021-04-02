Brent Cobb Debuts New Amazon Original Song 'Loose Strings'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb's new Amazon Original song, "Loose Strings," is out today exclusively on Amazon Music. Stream/purchase below.

Of the song, Cobb shares, "I wrote 'Loose Strings' after a good healthy disagreement with my better half. It's hard to hold anything down with loose strings but if you keep working at it, they'll eventually tighten up and it's worth it. It's different than a song I would normally put on an album, but it's the raw emotion of a very real moment."

The release continues a series of landmark years for Cobb, who will join forces with Kendell Marvel this spring for their "Country Music For Grown Folks Tour." The acoustic dates kick off May 6 at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom with additional stops at Kansas City's Knuckleheads, Austin's Antone's Nightclub, Dallas' The Kessler Theater, Asheville's Grey Eagle (two shows, both sold out) and Nashville's City Winery (two shows, one sold out) among others. Each show will feature three distinct sets: Marvel performing solo acoustic, Cobb performing solo acoustic and, finally, a special collaborative set with both performing songs they have written for other artists. Full health and safety protocols are available on each venue's website. See below for complete itinerary.

The newly confirmed dates celebrate Cobb's critically acclaimed new album, Keep 'Em On They Toes, which was released this past fall on his own label, Ol' Buddy Records, via Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here). Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchie, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger), Keep 'Em On They Toes was created after Cobb moved back to his home state of Georgia after several years between Nashville and Los Angeles-a decision that greatly influenced his songwriting. The ten tracks find Cobb with a new reflective mindset, focusing on how he views the world and expressing his own opinions, thoughts and feelings.

