Brennen Leigh Announces Opry Debut & Shares New Single 'I'm Still Looking for You'

Brennen Leigh will play a songwriter in the round show at Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, TN on June 8 and will head to the UK to play the Black Deer Festival on June 16.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

On the heels of her Grand Ole Opry debut announcement, real country artist Brennen Leigh shares a new song, "I'm Still Looking for You."

It's the third single from her hotly anticipated new album, Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet, and it's available today on all streaming services via Signature Sounds. The song was inspired by her dog, Bjorn, who she'd found stranded on a roadway, and how she could tell he never quit hoping his owner would come back for him.

Leigh says: "Noel McKay and I wrote it about my dog, Bjorn. We found him on the highway, on the way back from a gig, years ago. He’s a sweet boy. He still looked for the person who threw him out for years after that. He would see a truck go by and he would perk up and try to follow it. I think a trucker had thrown him out on the highway. We found him and kept him. I love him.

"But, I think there’s a deeper meaning to the song; it’s human to expect to be treated the way we were treated before. It’s what’s comfortable; a dog that's been hit expects to be hit, even though he’s lived with a nice family for years.”

Ain’t Through Honky Tonkin’ Yet captures the sound and spirit of Nashville in the 1960s, the "Golden Age of Country Music," and echoes the best of that era, when bluegrass-fueled tunes, torchy honky-tonk ballads and hard-country weepers burst forth from AM transistor radios.

The album’s country roots run deep, with Chris Scruggs producing and contributing guitar, guests including Marty Stuart and Rodney Crowell, and a lineup of top-flight musicians. With thoughtful, incisive lyrics and vibrant melodies at the forefront, Leigh has successfully created a modern gem, while honoring country music’s enduring golden era. Go here for more information.

Brennen Leigh will play a songwriter in the round show at Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, TN on June 8 and will head to the UK to play the Black Deer Festival on June 16.

TOUR DATES

# w/Kelly Willis + Melissa Carper

JUN 8 THU Nashville, TN - Bluebird Cafe songwriters in the round w/ Erin Enderlin, Pam Gadd and Irene Kelley

JUN 11 SUN Chicago, IL - The Hideout - A Day in the Country 

JUN 16 FRI Eridge Park, Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival of Americana

JUL 14 FRI Telluride, CO - Telluride Americana Music Fest

JUL 15 SAT Montrrose, CO - Live at the Candle Factory Blue Room Cafe

JUL 20 THU Houston, TX - The Heights Theatre w/Summer Dean

JUL 21 FRI Groesbeck, TX - Cindy Walker Days - Old Fort Parker

JUL 22 SAT Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater w/Summer Dean

JUL 28 FRI South Hiram, ME - Ossipee Valley Music Festival #

JUL 30 SUN Haven, ME - Crabtree Sessions - Turner Farm #

AUG 10 THU Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion Festival - Challis Golf Course Amphitheater #

AUG 11 FRI Thompson, MT - Rex Theatre #

AUG 12 SAT Nine Mile Falls, WA - Live at Andre's #

AUG 13 SUN Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern #

AUG 14 MON Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios #

AUG 16 WED Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall #

AUG 17 THU Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts #

Photo credit: Brooke Hamilton



