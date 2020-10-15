Brendan Benson Announces 50th Birthday Livestream Celebration

Presented by Shure and livestreamed via NoonChorus.

Brendan Benson will celebrate his milestone 50th birthday with a very special livestream concert event. Presented by Shure and livestreamed via NoonChorus, the performance will see the acclaimed singer-songwriter performing live at the world famous 5 Spot in his hometown of Nashville, TN, backed by a full band comprised of members of The Shins, Eagles of Death Metal, and Neon Castles. Set for Saturday, November 14, at 4:20 pm CT, tickets for "Brendan Benson: Live From The 5 Spot" are available now, priced at $15/ticket, or $25 for ticket/limited edition poster bundle.

"Brendan Benson: Live From The 5 Spot" will feature the first full band performance ever of songs from his acclaimed new album, DEAR LIFE. Benson's seventh solo album. DEAR LIFE is available now via Third Man Records.

Benson's first full-length release via Third Man, DEAR LIFE includes the singles, "Dear Life," "Richest Man," and "Good To Be Alive," all joined by official companion videos streaming now at YouTube. He performed "Richest Man" on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series in July.

DEAR LIFE was met by unanimous critical acclaim upon its release earlier this year, with American Songwriter praising it as "a collection of electrified and harmoniously erratic arrangements only Benson could concoct with 11 songs encapsulating his dynamic songwriting, bound by tight hooks and digitized beats." "Benson's charmed melodies continue to pour forth," raved The New Yorker, "hitched to subjects familiar to songwriters of a certain age - emotional fragility, mortality, and, most pointedly, redemption through fatherhood."

Having planned to tour hard behind DEAR LIFE, Benson has spent much of this unusual year hosting "Off The Road with Brendan Benson," a weekly livestream performance series streaming via his official YouTube channel. Highlights thus far have included full-side live performances of DEAR LIFE, all-request sets featuring deep cuts and fan favorites, and countless covers of songs by such icons as David Bowie, Terry Reid, and the International Submarine Band.

Watch Benson perform on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" here:

