Breland Releases New Single & Announces Debut Album Date

Bad Realm Records / Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville PLATINUM entertainer BRELAND announced that his highly anticipated debut album CROSS COUNTRY will be released on September 9th. Named for the boundary-pushing, genre-bending style that defines all his output, CROSS COUNTRY firmly establishes BRELAND as a vital new force shaping the future of country music.

On NBC's TODAY WITH HODA & JENNA, BRELAND celebrated CROSS COUNTRY's pre-order launch by premiering his magnetic new single 'Natural', which features an interpolation of Shania Twain's 'Man! I Feel like a Woman!' and produced by Sam Sumser and Sean Small. Blending his new single into a medley of his popular hit 'Praise The Lord', BRELAND magnifies his musical ability.

Expanding on the songwriting chops and star-making appeal first revealed on his breakthrough certified PLATINUM single 'My Truck' - as well as its remix with Sam Hunt - CROSS COUNTRY takes its title from an autobiographical, acoustic-guitar-fuelled track showcasing BRELAND's intricately detailed storytelling and warm yet commanding voice. After first sharing 'Cross Country' in February 2021, BRELAND returned the following month with a soul-stirring update featuring ground-breaking country phenomenon Mickey Guyton.

Along with 'Cross Country', BRELAND's debut album also offers up previously released singles like 'Throw It Back (feat. Keith Urban)', a feel-good smash that quickly climbed Billboard's US Hot Country Songs chart. In addition, the album includes BRELAND's recent release 'Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett)' - debuting at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas resulting in much critical acclaim from the likes of Taste of Country (who hailed it as a "groovy, upbeat tribute to the simple things that make a country life worth living").

The CROSS COUNTRY album announcement is just the latest triumph in what's already proving to be a blockbuster week for the fast-rising star. To that end, BRELAND was recognised yesterday at the illustrious Tribeca Film Festival, which screened the official music video for CROSS COUNTRY's title track. Meanwhile, Sunday night saw BRELAND wrapping up a stacked week of CMA Fest appearances by taking the stage at Nissan Stadium for a surprise performance with Lady A performing an irresistible rendition of the trio's hit 'Need You Now'.

Listen to the new single here:

Fresh off his recent appearances at major US festivals like Stagecoach Country Music Festival and Hangout Music Festival, BRELAND is now gearing up to bring his crowd-thrilling live set back to the UK after stunning fans at C2C Festival with a full UK tour alongside Russell Dickerson in October 2022. Full dates are listed below:

BRELAND OCTOBER 2022 UK TOUR DATES WITH RUSSELL DICKERSON

11th - Bristol, Thekla

12th - London, Electric Ballroom

14th - Glasgow, St. Lukes

15th - Manchester, Academy 2

18th - Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

19th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms