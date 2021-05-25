Breland Goes 'Cross Country' on First-Ever Headline Tour

Bad Realm Records / Atlantic Records breakout talent BRELAND will hit the road this fall for his first-ever headline run, the CROSS COUNTRY TOUR. Kicking off September 5 with his high-profile appearance at Bonnaroo Music Festival, BRELAND will perform coast-to-coast in major markets including Chicago, New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.

"I'm headlining my first ever tour!!!," BRELAND shared on Instagram. "I have been waiting for this moment my whole life. I cannot wait to get out on stage and see all of you with my homies Ashley Cooke and Robyn Ottolini, who are incredible artists and performers."

Spotify pre-sale for the CROSS COUNTRY TOUR begins today, with venue/artist pre-sale running from Wednesday, May 26 at 10am local time through Thursday, May 27 at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, May 28 at 10am local time.

The bucket-list run follows BRELAND's latest single "Cross Country," racking up critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone as a "Song You Need to Know," plus performed for his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Taking it to the next level with GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, BRELAND released a duet version of "Cross Country" available here.

On the rise since his PLATINUM debut "My Truck" dropped in 2019, BRELAND's all-star collaborators include Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox, Lauren Alaina, Chase Rice, and Keith Urban - who tapped BRELAND to join him on "Out The Cage" featured on his latest album THE SPEED OF NOW PART 1. BRELAND also teamed up with Sam Hunt for the "My Truck" remix, which was recognized by The New York Times and NPR as one of the Best Songs of 2020, and featured on his self-titled debut EP.

The multi-talented singer-songwriter has new music on the horizon, set for release in the coming months.

CROSS COUNTRY TOUR DATES:

Sept. 5 - Bonnaroo Music Festival - Manchester, TN

Sept. 10 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX*

Sept. 11 - House of Blues Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX*

Sept. 12 - House of Blues Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX*

Sept. 16 - Joe's on Weed Street - Chicago, IL*

Sept. 17 - Fine Line Music Café - Minneapolis, MN*

Sept. 19 - El Club - Detroit, MI*

Sept. 21 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA*

Sept. 23 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC*

Sept. 25 - Governor's Ball Music Festival - New York, NY

Oct. 1 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA^

Oct. 2 - Underground - Charlotte, NC^

Oct. 5 - The High Watt - Nashville, TN^

Oct. 6 - The High Watt - Nashville, TN^

Oct. 8 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO^

Oct. 9 - Barnato - Omaha, NE^

Oct. 12 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT^

Oct. 14 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO^

Oct. 17 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ^

Oct. 20 - The Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA^

Oct. 23 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA^

Oct. 26 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA^

Oct. 27 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR^

* = featured support: Ashley Cooke

^ = featured support: Robyn Ottolini