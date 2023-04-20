Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bree Runway & Khalid Release New Single 'Be the One'

The single is out now via Motown Records.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Trailblazing pop sensation Bree Runway links up with global superstar Khalid for captivating new single "Be The One" out now via Motown Records.

An incredible collaboration between two musical visionaries, "Be The One" is a modern love song that's destined to become a classic while further demonstrating Bree's dynamic, genre-bending artistry and her undeniable talent.

About two friends on a search for love, the song opens with the hazy, sun-dappled strum of a guitar before things blossom as kinetic R&B beats and watery electronics merge with layered and achingly beautiful harmonies.

Weaving it together is the undeniable chemistry between Bree and Khalid, whose spine-tingling and evocative vocals, and heartfelt lyricism expertly convey the nervous hope, fear, and excitement of two people confessing their love.

Speaking about the track Bree says: "This collaboration is special to me for more than one reason; I'm obsessed with this song; our voices marry together perfectly. It magically came together from a hangout in the studio; I love Khalid for his light and his incredible character, I'm really proud to call him a friend, and now musical collaborator. This release will be major, very excited for the world to hear!"

Khalid adds: "I've been a supporter of Bree since long before I even met her, and I have always been a fan of her artistry. She has always been a superstar in my eyes and I'm beyond excited to share this moment and collaboration with someone who I can call a genuine friend!"

Further showcasing the bond between Bree and Khalid is the vibrant and joyful video. Shot in Los Angeles by Zachary Bailey (U2, Offset) and set against stunning backdrops of the desert, mountains, and the expanse of the sea, it's a playful exploration of love and friendship.

"Be The One" arrives after a period of personal rejuvenation and creative nourishment for Bree. It follows 2022's acclaimed surprise release WOAH, WHAT A BLUR!. Featuring Stormzy, the five-song collection affirmed Bree's premier position within pop, while ruminating on her deepest insecurities and sewing herself back together stronger than ever.

It also continues what's been incredible year so far for Bree. After ending 2022 gracing the cover of Rolling Stone UK and being named YouTube's 'Artist on the Rise' for December, 2023 has seen Bree support global icon Lizzo on her European tour and perform her own headline show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

She also appeared on the cover of POP magazine and now has fans abuzz following news that she's been in the studio with Doechii.

An incomparable and undeniable force, Bree Runway has collaborated with icons such as Stormzy, Khalid, Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott, and counts Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Pinkpantheress and Cardi B among her many fans.

From her DIY grassroots beginnings to forging her own path through the music industry, she has constantly redefined what it means to be a pop star, building up over 200M global streams across her music catalogue in the process.

From the genre-defying music and spectacular flair for performance, to the jaw-dropping fashion and her unwavering determination, Bree Runway's star will only continue to burn brighter.

Khalid is a multi-platinum selling global superstar with over 30 billion streams worldwide. Named the youngest artist to surpass 15 billion streams on Spotify alone, Khalid has been featured in the TIME100 list of The Most Influential People and as a "pop prodigy" by Rolling Stone. He's been nominated for seven GRAMMYS, and won six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and an MTV Woodie Award.

His GRAMMY-nominated debut album American Teen has garnered over 8.5 billion streams worldwide while his sophomore album Free Spirit debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. This spring/summer, Khalid will be joining Ed Sheeran on his "+ - = ÷ x Tour" playing major stadiums in select cities across North America. His latest single 'Softest Touch' is out now.

Photo credit: @ro.lexx



Mexican American Bedroom Pop Artist HARMLESS Shares As I Lay Chillin Photo
Mexican American Bedroom Pop Artist HARMLESS Shares 'As I Lay Chillin'
The project is the brainchild of Los Angeles-based, Mexico City-born songwriter/producer Nacho Cano. He wrote the track in his small office-turned-home studio in Silverlake while reconciling with how his life has changed after he was almost killed by a drunk driver in a hit and run accident. The track was produced by Yves Rothman at Sunset Sound.
beabadoobee releases Glue Song (feat. Clairo) Photo
beabadoobee releases 'Glue Song (feat. Clairo)'
Amidst dates opening for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, critically acclaimed, international alt-pop star beabadoobee has released a new rendition of her beloved single “Glue Song” featuring fellow indie-pop darling Clairo alongside a lyric video.
WINDSER to Release Acoustic EP Panoramic Sessions & Shares Memory Photo
WINDSER to Release Acoustic EP 'Panoramic Sessions' & Shares 'Memory'
Indie dynamo Windser (neé Jordan Topf) released his EP Where the Redwoods Meet the Sea on Bright Antenna last October. The Panoramic Sessions EP was recorded in Northern California’s Panoramic House Studios. Located in Stinson Beach, The Panoramic House is a landmark built in the 1960s by a local school teacher, Ron Crandall, and his family.
Joy Oladokun Confirms Living Proof Headline Tour Photo
Joy Oladokun Confirms 'Living Proof' Headline Tour
Joy Oladokun will embark on her extensive “Living Proof” headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Denver’s Summit Music Hall, St. Louis’ Delmar Hall, Asheville’s The Orange Peel, Charlotte’s The Underground, Washington DC’s The Howard, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer and Boston’s Roadrunner among many others.

