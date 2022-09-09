Breakout Country Artist Becca Bowen Releases Empowering New Single 'Who I'm Not'

Country music star-on-the-rise Becca Bowen shines in her new single, "Who I'm Not," available now. Co-written by GRAMMY-Award winning singer-songwriter, Rebecca Lynn Howard, with Gari Garret and Brian Smith, and produced by the acclaimed Sal Oliveri, "Who I'm Not" perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being comfortable and confident in your own skin.

This November, Bowen will release her debut full-length album, Like You've Never Been Loved, featuring additional tracks co-written by country music heavy hitters, including ACM Award Winner and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Lee Brice, along with award-winning songwriter and TV personality, Rachel Bradshaw. The release of "Who I'm Not" sets the tone for Bowen's forthcoming LP, which Bowen describes to be an honest journey through the ups and downs of finding love and navigating heartbreak.

"For this album, I wanted to stay with the authentic country sound that I grew up listening to but also combine some pop country tunes on the album as well," Bowen explains. "My debut album, Like You've Never Been Loved, is a project that I have dreamt of creating for years. I have always wanted to take my listeners on a journey of finding love, the struggles of relationships, heartbreak, and then the strength that follows after loss."

In 2020, Bowen released her debut single, "Love It, Leave It," and soon after participated in the Outdoor Channel's popular reality show, For Love or Likes. She was named the Season 5 winner 2021, garnering a rapidly growing following and fanbase online, eager for more music from the emerging artist. With previous singles released this year including "Glitter," "How It All Went Down," and the title track of her forthcoming album, Bowen credits country music greats before her for her musical inspiration, including Dolly Parton, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, and Reba McEntire. Bowen's glamorous, Southern Belle exterior mixed with her bold and tomboyish personality and a love for the outdoor lifestyle prove the South Carolina native proudly lives up to her endearing nickname, "Country Barbie'' which was first given to her by her passionate fanbase. Bowen exudes confidence in who she is - welcoming the juxtaposition of her look and personality, as showcased in the authenticity of her music.

With a fiery new single, anticipated debut album, her star power rising and exciting projects in the works, Bowen is poised to round out the year on a high note with her most authentic music yet.

