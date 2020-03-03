Breaking Benjamin Announce 2020 Summer Tour

Following the recent wrap-up of their North American co-headline arena tour with Korn, multiplatinum band BREAKING BENJAMIN have announced their 2020 US summer tour. Produced by Live Nation the tour, which kicks off July 15th with very special guest opener BUSH as well as THEORY OF A DEADMAN, SAINT ASONIA and CORY MARKS, will include stops at Jones Beach, Hartford, St. Louis, Dallas, Tampa, Phoenix, Nashville, Las Vegas and Irvine, CA to name a few. BREAKING BENJAMIN is touring in support of their vast catalogue and latest release, AURORA, which showcases reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs, including "Dear Agony" as well as "So Cold" and "Red Cold River," both of which were #1 rock radio hits. AURORA also features multiple special guests, including Lacey Sturm (ex-Flyleaf), Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath), and Scooter Ward (Cold) who joins the band on the album's current single, "Far Away," which is currently Top 10 at rock radio.

VIP packages and tickets for Breaking Benjamin Fan Club members will be available today starting at 12pm local time. Purchase ticketed VIP packages here and join the fan club here. Text 'SUMMER2020' to 844-626-3736 for an exclusive pre-sale tomorrow, or reserve your tickets during other pre-sale options. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 6th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets to Breaking Benjamin's Summer tour will also be available via Live Nation's TICKET TO ROCK promo, a multi-show ticket including entry to other summer tours including Korn & Faith No More, Disturbed, Slipknot and Megadeth & Lamb of God. Tickets for applicable Ticket To Rock markets launch today at 12pm local time @ https://livemu.sc/2IdREkQ.

BREAKING BENJAMIN US SUMMER TOUR 2020

Date City Venue 7/15/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live+ 7/17/20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+ 7/18/20 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain 7/20/20 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+ 7/21/20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center~ 7/23/20 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion 7/24/20 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater+ 7/26/20 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre 7/27/20 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center~ 7/29/20 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park+ 7/30/20 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 8/1/20 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 8/2/20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center 8/4/20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center 8/6/20 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL 8/7/20 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater~ 8/10/20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion 8/11/20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater 8/13/20 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman* 8/15/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 8/16/20 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 8/18/20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 8/19/20 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion+ 8/21/20 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 8/22/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre~ 8/24/20 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf 8/26/20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 8/29/20 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Amphitheater~ ^ 8/31/20 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^ 9/2/20 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater 9/3/20 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion 9/5/20 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center 9/6/20 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre 9/8/20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre TBA St. Louis MO

*Breaking Benjamin, Bush and Theory of a Deadman only

^not a Live Nation date

+Saint Asonia not performing

~Theory of a Deadman not performing





