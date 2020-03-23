Breakbot Reveals New Single 'Be Mine Tonight'

BREAKBOT - the French disco producer/DJ part of the Ed Banger family, has released his first single in almost 2 years, a groovy disco tune entitled: 'Be Mine Tonight'.

Listen below!

The track is Breakbot at his best: funky rhythm guitars and infectious synth melodies, complimented by dreamy vocals from Capucine Delafleur. It's a song that will have you yearning for warmer weather and will undoubtedly be getting lots of spins in the ensuing summer months ahead.

The instrumental of 'Be Mine Tonight' soundtracks a recently launched Chanel eyewear campaign. The ad campaign features Chanel brand ambassador Pharrell, American actress Margaret Qualley, Belgian pop singer Angèle, French actress Isabelle Adjani and French singer/songwriter Sébastien Tellier.

Breakbot is gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of perhaps his best known record, 'Baby I'm Yours', which has amassed over 250 million streams. 'Baby I'm Yours' was the first record Breakbot made with Irfane, who is now a frequent collaborator.

'Be Mine Tonight' is the first single of a 2 track EP that Breakbot plans to release later this Spring.





