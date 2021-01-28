Brave New World Exclusively Stream Debut EP 'Blossom'

Today, hard rock band Brave New World exclusively stream their debut EP, Blossom. Listen to it in full on V13, here. "The EP focuses on the band members' experiences living with mental illness and the process of confronting it while becoming a stronger person along the way," writes V13. "These are songs about failure and struggle, but also about growth and taking a good long, hard look at yourself." Blossom is available for purchase/streaming tomorrow, January 29. Pre-order is available here.

Recorded at Konkrete Studios in the Spring of 2019, Blossom encompasses the band members' experiences living with mental illness and coming out on the other side stronger and as better individuals. The title track, for one, is a song about failure and growth, while "Baby Teeth" is an introspective look at depression. The song "Space Ghosts" even confronts the struggles of growing up in the counterculture in the conservative southern United States.

Vocalist Christopher Eubanks shares, "It's a very surreal feeling to release these songs. You put so much of your life into a project. The writing, the rehearsals, then recording the album; it consumes your time. Then, suddenly all the work is done, the PR campaign is secured and all that's left to do is sit and watch what it'll do. We're extremely excited and proud to have reached this point, but we're already working hard on the next album so there's still a lot more to do."

Brave New World is Christopher Eubanks (Vocals), Nick Lee (Guitar), Hunter Moore (Guitar), Cameron Spivey (Bass) and Cameron Toups (Drums).