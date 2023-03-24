Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brandy Clark to Return With Brandi Carlile-Produced Self-Titled Album

The new album will be released on May 19.

Mar. 24, 2023  

11-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will return this spring with her highly-anticipated new self-titled album-out May 19 on Warner Records (Click HERE to pre-order/pre-save). Produced by 9-time Grammy winning Brandi Carlile, the album showcases Clark's versatility with eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum, including the first single, "Buried," which is out today.

Of the project, Clark shares, "This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it's the rawest I've been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying 'I see it as your return to the northwest.' (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me.

It took me back to where and how I grew up. 'Northwest' and 'She Smoked In The House' were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn't even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it."

Carlile adds, "Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I've ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name. Brandy's voice is like a friend you've had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one.

Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive."

Recorded at the famed Shangri-La studio in Malibu, CA, the album, Clark's fourth, features the most raw and intimate recordings of the CMA winner's decade-long career as both a hit songwriter for other artists and a performer in her own right.

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Victoria Stevens


