Brandy Clark Confirms 'The Art of the Storyteller' International Headline Tour

10x GRAMMY-nominee Brandy Clark will embark on her international "The Art of the Storyteller Tour" this summer with headline dates in the U.S., Canada and Europe. See below for complete itinerary. Pre-sale tickets for the upcoming dates go on-sale this Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00am local time. Details for how to access the pre-sale can be found here. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public this Thursday, March 31 (UK/Europe) and Friday, April 1 (US/CAN).

Clark will also perform as part of "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends," airing April 14 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pmCT in celebration of Rimes' 25th career anniversary. In addition to Clark and Rimes, the all-female event lineup will also feature Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton performing songs from throughout Rimes' career.

The upcoming performances add to a landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for two awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Song of the Year ("A Beautiful Noise" performed by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile) and Best American Roots Performance ("Same Devil" featuring Carlile). The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, April 3 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on CBS.

A ten-time GRAMMY nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's "Better Dig Two" and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town."

Her past three solo albums-2020's Your Life is a Record, 2016's Big Day in a Small Town and 2013's 12 Stories-each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," Rolling Stone asserts, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice," while Slate declares, "one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre)" and The New Yorker praises, "No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is."

"THE ART OF THE STORYTELLER TOUR"

June 17-Montgomery, NY-City Winery

June 18-Holyoke, MA-Race Street Live

June 20-Homer, NY-Center for the Arts Homer

June 21-Toronto, ON-Great Hall

June 23-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark

June 24-Gary, IN-Hard Rock Casino

June 25-Minneapolis, MN-Dakota Jazz Club

August 28-Lutterworth, UK-The Long Road Festival

August 29-Bristol, UK-St. George's

August 31-London, UK-Indigo at the O2

September 1-Manchester, UK-RNCM Concert Hall

September 3-Dublin, Ireland-Whelan's

September 4-Glasgow, UK-Old Fruitmarket

September 6-Sunderland, UK-The Fire Station

September 8-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Melkweg Upstairs

September 9-Hamburg, Germany-Nochtwache

September 10-Copenhagen, Denmark-Vega Small Hall

September 12-Oslo, Norway-Parkteatret

September 13-Stockholm, Sweden-Bryggarsalen