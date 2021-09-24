Brandi Carlile Releases 'Right On Time (In Symphony)'

"Right On Time (In Symphony)," a new orchestral version of Brandi Carlile's acclaimed single, is out today.

The release adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who will make her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" October 23 with host Jason Sudeikis and who was named Artist of the Year at the 2021 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards earlier this week.

"Right On Time" is from Carlile's highly anticipated new album, "In These Silent Days", which will be released next Friday, October 1.

Inspired by the mining of her own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was conceived of while Carlile was quarantined at home with Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell.

In These Silent Days follows Carlile's 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which Rolling Stone declared, "...an Adele-meets Joni Mitchell tour de force." In the years since-in addition tocollaborative projects with The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more-she has earned six Grammy Awards recognizing her work as a performer, songwriter and producer, was awarded Billboard's Women In Music "Trailblazer Award".

Watch the video here:

<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/2Yr16DzHcMjl4PXhWkBW1Q" width="100%" height="380" frameBorder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture"></iframe>