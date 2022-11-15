Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY Awards

Already a six-time Grammy Award-winner, this year’s accolades brings her total number of Grammy nominations to 24. 

Nov. 15, 2022  

Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best American Roots Song ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses") and Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses").

Inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing last year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. A newly released deluxe version of the album, entitled In The Canyon Haze, features reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from the original album, plus a special rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" (stream/purchase here).

Limited-edition deluxe vinyl will be available exclusively at indie retail starting next Friday, November 25 in conjunction with Record Store Day and everywhere you buy music the following Friday, December 2.

A special CD bundle featuring the new deluxe album and an accompanying 80-page paperback archive will also be available on November 25 (pre-order). The book features never-before-seen photos and handwritten notes from the studio, photo shoots, video sets, television performances, life on the road and much more.

After recently wrapping her extensive "Beyond These Silent Days" headline tour, Carlile will join musical icon Elton John on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career. "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'" will exclusively be livestreamed on Sunday, November 20, at 11:00PM ET / 8:00PM PT on Disney+.

Additionally, in June, Carlile's once-in-a-lifetime "Echoes Through the Canyon" weekend will take place at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre. The three-night run will kick off Friday, June 9 with Carlile performing her annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, followed by legendary artist Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" on Saturday, June 10 with Carlile opening.

The final night, which was recently added due to overwhelming demand after the first two shows immediately sold-out, will feature The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker. Moreover, later in the summer, Carlile will join P!NK on her "Summer Carnival 2023" stadium tour including shows at New York's Citi Field, Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, San Antonio's Alamodome, Dallas' Globe Life Field, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and Nashville's Geodis Park among others. See below for complete itinerary.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Monday, November 21 at 10:00am local time

December 31-Portland, OR-Moda Center

January 9-13, 2023-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)

June 9-George, WA-Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)

June 10- George, WA-Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" with special guest Brandi Carlile (SOLD OUT)

June 11-George, WA-The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker

July 24-Toronto, ON-Rogers Centre*

July 26-Cincinnati, OH-Great American Ball Park*

August 3-New York, NY-Citi Field*

August 5-Pittsburgh, PA-PNC Park*

August 16-Detroit, MI-Comerica Park*

August 19-Fargo, ND-Fargodome*

August 21-Omaha, NE-Charles Schwab Field*

September 18-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park*

September 22-Nashville, TN-Geodis Park*

September 25-San Antonio, TX-Alamodome*

September 27-Houston, TX-Minute Maid Park*

September 29-Dallas, TX-Globe Life Field*

October 3-San Diego, CA-Snapdragon Stadium*

October 7-Las Vegas, NV-Allegiant Stadium*

October 9-Phoenix, AZ-Chase Field*

*with P!NK



From This Author - Michael Major


