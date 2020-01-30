Braids to Release New Album SHADOW OFFERING on April 24

Montreal-based indie art rock band Braids announced today their new album Shadow Offering will release on April 24th via Secret City Records. Produced by Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie, the new album finds the band at their most personal, unabashedly flexing a new sense of confidence through songs that reach a higher level of artistry and collaboration. Today they shared their lead single and video "Young Buck," an effervescent ode to impossible love that exudes an undeniable magnetism.

Watch "Young Buck" below!

Shadow Offering is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE.

"We wrote this song to capture the nervous anticipation of desire, the delicate chase of seduction, the highs and lows of obsession, and the humor in between," stated singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston. "To want to possess someone, make them desire you, fall for you, only to learn that to lust is not to love."

Braids began teasing their new album last fall with the release of "Eclipse (Ashley)," a song dedicated to Standell-Preston's best friend that sinks deep into a feeling of reverie for nature, the love found in friendship, and the vital essence of personal reflection. It was praised by Pitchfork, Stereogum, Paste, and The New York Times who stated "Raphaelle Standell-Preston sings with openhearted earnestness."

A luscious and expansive release, Shadow Offering leads us through a sonic tapestry of narrative. With heartbreaking honesty and precision, listeners traverse a nuanced and complicated world: one full of beautiful contradiction. Although the album directs itself at the failures of people to love and be loved, it also seeks to restore justice and attain blissful union. It's arc crests through the dark towards the light and learns how to dance with the dizzying rhythms of the heart. The songs bubble, sustain, dissolve, expand, and retract.

The album recounts pain, heartbreak, anger, but also lifts the heart towards hope. "There's more hopefulness in this record than anything else I've written," said Standell-Preston. "I think the songs are more human, more tangible, more honest."

Track List:

01) Here 4 U

02) Young Buck

03) Eclipse (Ashley)

04) Just Let Me

05) Upheaval ii

06) Fear Of Men

07) Snow Angel

08) Ocean

09) Note To Self





Related Articles View More Music Stories